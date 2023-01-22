How to use the Face Age filter on TikTok

TikTok users are going viral with their videos trying out the ‘Face Age’ filter, which claims to tell you how old you look. Here’s everything to know about how to use it.

Video platform TikTok has become known, in part, for the huge range of different filters and effects that are available to users across the world.

Many of these effects end up prompting viral trends which take over the platform and get thousands of people to participate.

The latest effect to gain popularity on the app is the ‘Face Age’ filter. As the name indicates, the face age filter tells people how old they look — but naturally, the answer isn’t always accurate, leading to some hilarious results.

Kim Kardashian decided to try out the effect on the kimandnorth account, and the filter ended up telling her that her face age was 11.

How to get the Face Age filter on TikTok

The Face Age filter is available right from the TikTok app, so if you want to try it out for yourself, here’s how:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button at the bottom to open the camera. Click on ‘Effects’ in the bottom left. Tap the magnifying glass icon and search ‘Face Age.’ Click on the camera button next to the filter of the same name. Press record, and hold the camera up to your face while you wait for the effect to decide your Face Age.

Users have been going viral with their videos reacting to the result the filter gives them, whether that’s because it’s hilariously wrong, or fairly accurate.

