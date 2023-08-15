How to unblock someone on Snapchat

Snapchat allows you to block users you don’t want to interact with, and it also lets you unblock them if you have changed your mind. Here’s how to do it.

Snapchat provides users with a feature to block other accounts. This is useful for various reasons, such as maintaining privacy, avoiding unwanted messages, or simply keeping your social feed more manageable.

However, circumstances change, and you may eventually want to reconnect with someone you’ve previously blocked. Understanding how to unblock a user is essential for those looking to manage their connections efficiently.

When you block someone on Snapchat, they are unable to view your Story, snap or chat with you, or see your profile. Essentially, you become invisible to them within the app. Unblocking someone restores these functionalities, allowing them to interact with you again.

How do you unblock someone on Snapchat?

The process of unblocking someone is simple. Here’s how to do it:

Open Snapchat. Tap your profile icon at the top left corner of the screen. Press the gear icon in the top right corner to access ‘Settings.’ Scroll down to the ‘Account Actions’ section. Click ‘Blocked.’ Find the user you want to unblock. Tap the ‘X’ next to their name to unblock them.

After unblocking them, the user won’t automatically become your friend again on Snapchat. If you wish to reconnect completely, you will need to search for their username and add them as a friend once more.

