How to turn off Sync Contacts on TikTok:

TikTok allows you to sync your phone contacts to the app to more easily connect with people you know, but if you don’t want to use this feature, here’s how to turn it off.

TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, allowing millions of daily users to browse a practically endless stream of content.

The app includes a contact syncing feature, which allows you to easily add people who you also have in your phone contacts.

However, not everyone wants this. If you want to turn off the Sync Contacts feature on TikTok, here’s how to do it.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov TikTok is used by millions every day

To turn off the Sync Contacts feature on TikTok, simply do as follows:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Open TikTok. Go to your profile. Tap the three lines in the top corner. Click ‘Settings and privacy.’ Tap ‘Privacy’ then ‘Sync contacts and Facebook friends.’ Turn the ‘Sync contacts’ button off.

TikTok notes: “Keep in mind, if you remove TikTok’s access to your phone contacts in your device settings, we’ll no longer sync contacts, though we’ll continue to suggest accounts to you from your previously synced contacts.”

If you want to remove your previously synced contacts, simply tap ‘remove your previously synced contacts’ on the same page.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

How to duet on TikTok | How to Stitch on TikTok | How to go live on TikTok | How to find contacts on TikTok | How to use TikTok Stories | Best time to post on TikTok for more views and likes