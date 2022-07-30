How to take TikTok’s ‘What color is your name’ test

Georgina Smith . Last updated: Jul 30, 2022

TikTok users are finding out what color their names are by taking the popular ‘What color is your name’ test — here’s how to try it out for yourself.

The number one place to go to find new viral trends and challenges continues to be TikTok, with a huge amount of new content being uploaded every day. People have made everything go viral from certain products, to delicious recipes, along with a host of popular trends.

Throughout 2022, there have been a series of personality quizzes that claim to tell the participant something about themselves that have taken off on the app, including the wildly popular human feeling quiz, and the mental age test.

One site that’s starting to get more attention is the ‘What color is your name’ test. This project was created by Bernadette Sheridan, who has a form of synesthesia called grapheme-color synesthesia, which means she sees letters and numbers as colors.

On her site, she explains: “After many years of struggling to describe my synesthesia visually, I created this site to show simple geometric portraits of these color combinations. The specific renderings are based on my own unique synesthesia color alphabet.”

synesthesia.me You can put your name, or the names of anyone you know into the generator.

There are several TikTok creators who have various forms of synesthesia that have gone viral on the app with their videos sharing what people’s names invoke for them, so the ‘What color is your name’ test is one way for users to explore this popular topic for themselves.

To take the test, you just need to go to the synesthesia.me project’s website here, and in the text box type your name, or the name of someone you know. The colors should automatically appear beneath it, with each color representing a letter of your name. You are also able to randomly generate names using the ‘Random Name’ button.

It looks like this generator could be set to get more attention as the topic attracts even more views on TikTok.