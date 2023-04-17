How to take the ‘OkOkOk or LaLaLa’ quiz going viral on TikTok

The ‘OkOkOk or LaLaLa’ quiz inspired by a Tyler, the Creator song is going viral on TikTok, as it claims to tell you more about your personality. Here’s how you can take it.

TikTok is known to be a great spot for people to share their favorite quizzes that they’ve taken, so they can share their results with their followers and compare with others in the comments.

The latest one to take off on the app is the ‘OkOkOk or LaLaLa’ quiz, which is inspired by Tyler, the Creator’s popular song, ‘See You Again’ featuring Kali Uchis. In the track, Tyler can be heard repeating “Ok,” while Kali sings “Lalala.”

TikTokers have decided that whichever verse a person sings can say a lot about them. Supposedly, if you join in on Tyler’s part, you are level-headed and introverted. Whereas, if you are on Kali’s side, you’re more crazy and extroverted.

However, if singing isn’t your thing, you can take Uquiz’s viral 11-question test to get your answer.

How to take the ‘OkOkOk or LaLaLa’ quiz on TikTok

To take the ‘Are you OkOkOk or LaLaLa’ quiz, you simply need to do as follows:

Go to the ‘OkOkOk or LaLaLa’ quiz by user mintysoap on Uquiz. Enter your name in the box, and click ‘Start Quiz.‘ Answer the 11 questions that cover a range of topics. Once you’ve answered all the questions, you will be taken to your results page.

If you’re ‘OkOkOK,’ your vibe is “basically the feeling of headbopping to your fave song with a friend on a road trip with sunnies on.” But if you’re ‘LaLaLa,’ the quiz describes you as “basically a fairy fluttering by on a dandelion puff on a warm spring day.”

You can screenshot the results page and add it to a TikTok video in order to share what you got and compare with friends.

