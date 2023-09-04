How to make TikTok’s viral Feta Eggs recipe

TikTok users are obsessed with an easy recipe for eggs containing feta, which is garnering millions of likes and views on the app — here’s how you can make it for yourself.

TikTok hosts a diverse range of content, and users especially love short food videos that show cooking hacks, as well as recipes that both taste delicious and are easy to make.

Over the years, users have been going gaga over recipes that contain feta, with the viral Baked Feta Pasta trend from 2021 still popping up on people’s For You Pages every now and then.

Article continues after ad

Now, TikTokers are obsessing over a quick and simple Feta Eggs breakfast recipe, which features a crispy fried egg, feta, mashed avocado, and tortilla bread. Here’s how to make it.

Article continues after ad

How to make TikTok’s Feta Eggs recipe

As demonstrated by content creator Grace Elkus, whose Feta Eggs video amassed over 14 million views, to make this delicious dish you simply need to do as follows:

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Heat up a small nonstick or cast-iron pan over medium heat. Add crumbled feta in a circle around the pan. Crack an egg into the center of the cheese. Season with black pepper and red pepper flakes. Cover and cook until the whites are set and the edges are crispy. Place the egg on a tortilla topped with mashed avocado. Squeeze some lime juice over it, then fold, savor, and relish!

“This is what I make when I’m starving and need food in 5 minutes,” the TikToker said in her video. “It hits the spot every single time.”

Article continues after ad

People have been going viral sharing their different variations on this simple recipe, with some replacing mashed avocado with vegetables like pickled onions, spinach, or tomatoes.

TikTok has seen several recipes go viral in the past, including the popular cinnamon rolls hack, and the healthy Raw Carrot Salad recipe that popped off on the app in 2022.