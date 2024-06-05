This Chick-fil-A TikTok hack invented a whole new ‘Mexican-style’ sandwich

The latest Chick-fil-A food hack uses an underrated menu item to create a Mexican-style sandwich that has people salivating on TikTok.

A TikTok video, posted by a food reviewer jktravingzz, showed how you can turn a classic Chick-fil-A sandwich and tenders into a Mexican-style sandwich that will satisfy all your cravings.

So, here’s what you need to order to make the new sandwich:

A spicy chicken sandwich, with added pepper jack cheese, pickles, and bacon.

3-4 piece chicken tenders

2-3 packets of creamy salsa dressing

2-3 packets of tomato crispy bell pepper pack

The tomato crispy bell pepper pack is something that you might never have heard of, but it’s a salad topper, that can be ordered separately, which is what takes this new sandwich to a whole new level.

To make the sandwich, you need to take the chicken out of the sandwich, leaving in the bacon, pickles, and cheese, and add it to the container with the tenders. Then, simply pour your creamy salsa over the top, and sprinkle on the tomato and pepper pack. Place the lid back on the tenders container, and shake well until everything is well coated.

Then, just put your chicken back in your sandwich and take a bite of the all-new Mexican chicken sandwich. The best bit is that you get a side of saucy tenders too, just don’t forget to dip into the Chick-fil-A sauce.

TikTok This hack is a game-changer.

People in the comments were going wild for this creation, with someone commenting, “Game changer!!!.” Others were commenting saying that they needed to try this combo ASAP.

Another person even chipped in, offering up another delicious combo: “Try this – mix a pack of buffalo and ranch together, cover your chicken tenders with honey, then dip in your buffalo ranch.”

This is surely a hack that would make ‘Chick-fil-A sauce girl‘ proud. If you want to try out some other hacks, there’s a ‘supersize me’ box from McDonald’s that’s going viral on TikTok.