What is TikTok’s viral ‘Raw Carrot Salad’ recipe?

TikTok users are loving a recipe for ‘Raw Carrot Salad’ that’s going viral on the app, but what exactly makes this salad so popular? Here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok is home to many thriving communities, one of which is the food and health community, which is constantly sharing new recipes for a variety of different dishes that often end up taking over the platform.

One food trend that continues to be hugely popular on the app is the Raw Carrot Salad recipe that has gone viral in multiple different videos, with creators showing how they make the popular recipe.

The dish was reportedly popularised by Dr. Ray Peat and involves shredding raw carrots, before adding organic coconut oil or olive oil, apple cider vinegar, and a pinch of sea salt and black pepper (however, some choose to add different ingredients as well.) Many users say they eat this recipe every day.

But why exactly is this simple salad so popular? Many TikTokers claim that this dish ‘balances excess estrogen,’ and have reported various health benefits as a result of eating it.

Speaking to Newsweek, London-based nutritionist Clarissa Lenherr said: “We all know that vegetables have endless benefits for our health, but raw carrots actually contain specific forms of indigestible fibers that help to optimize the body’s natural detoxification process.

“Part of this detoxification process happens in the digestive system. When our bowels are sluggish and bowel movements slow, this allows estrogen to be reabsorbed in the intestines, potentially leading to estrogen dominance.”

She went on to add that fibers in the skin of raw carrots can help prevent the reabsorption of estrogen by supporting our digestive function and transporting excess estrogen out of our system.

Videos featuring the Raw Carrot Salad recipe have garnered thousands of views and likes across the platform, and it looks like it will continue to be a popular trend as more people try out the recipe for themselves.