How to know if someone restricted you on Instagram

It’s not always easy to figure out whether somebody has restricted you on Instagram, but there are some methods that may help you figure it out. Here’s everything you need to know.

Instagram makes it easy for you to connect with millions of other users across the globe, and people often find that they rack up a significant number of followers, sometimes without even realizing it.

However, sometimes you may encounter someone who you want to interact with less on the platform for whatever reason. Muting or blocking these accounts is usually the easiest solution in these scenarios, but some people choose to ‘restrict’ certain users.

Restricting someone means they won’t be able to see when you’re online or if you’ve read their messages, and new comments they leave on your post can only be seen by them. You are also able to approve their comment so that others can see it.

How to tell if someone restricted you on Instagram

While it’s easier to tell when someone has fully blocked you, it’s a little harder to figure out whether someone has restricted you on Instagram.

The simplest way to figure out whether you have been restricted is by using another account or a friend’s account and comparing it to the account you believe has been restricted.

Try leaving a comment on the other person’s post, and then viewing that same post through a different account. If your comment doesn’t appear when viewing it through a second account, this is a sign that you could have been restricted, as the original poster would have to approve your comment before it can be seen by others.

If you have had a DM conversation with that person, you could also try comparing a user’s activity status on different accounts. If you can’t see their activity status on your account, but you can on another, there’s a chance you could have been restricted. However, this method is less reliable than the other.

If you have been restricted by that user, we do not encourage attempting to contact them through a separate, unrestricted account.

