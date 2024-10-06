What happens when you block someone on Snapchat?

Many people are curious to know what happens after they block someone on Snapchat, and how it affects the blocked user.

Many Snapchat users wonder what happens when they block someone on the app, especially since the app is known for its privacy features.

Blocking someone on Snapchat doesn’t just prevent further communication – it also affects how the blocked user can interact with you across the platform.

What happens when you block a user on Snapchat

Once you block someone, they will no longer be able to see your stories, snaps, or chat messages. This includes any snaps or chats you send after blocking them. The blocked user also won’t be able to view your profile or username in their contact list.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov

Additionally, the blocked user will not be able to see whether you’ve read any of their messages, and they won’t receive any notifications that you’ve blocked them. This means that on their end, your account will simply seem inactive. If the person tries to search for your account, they won’t be able to find it.

However, if you’ve previously sent a message or snap to that person before blocking them, they will still be able to view those earlier interactions. Blocking someone doesn’t delete past conversations or snaps – those will remain available unless you manually delete them.

For the person who blocked someone, Snapchat won’t notify you of any future DMs or snaps from that user. It’s as if they no longer exists on your feed, providing a clean break from unwanted interactions.

In short, blocking someone on Snapchat is a thorough way to prevent contact. The blocked user won’t be able to interact with or view your content, but they can still see what you’ve shared before the block.

