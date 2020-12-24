Logo
How to get TikTok’s 2021 profile badge & see your year in review

Published: 24/Dec/2020 17:17

by Georgina Smith
TikTok banner for Year on TikTok
TikTok

TikTok has joined many other websites in creating an end of year round-up for each user’s viewing habits over the past year, and taking a look at yours will secure a fun looking 2021 badge for your profile. Here’s how to get it.

2020 has certainly been an eventful year for TikTok, with countless new trends and sounds sweeping through the app, and it almost being banned in the US, there’s been an array of highs and lows.

And with the app’s razor-sharp algorithm, there’s no wonder they’ve been keeping tabs on people’s viewing habits from countless hours of endless scrolling, topping off this year with a personalized selection of stats from the year.

@theillusionartist

#YearOnTikTok #theillusionartist 💁🏼‍♀️

♬ original sound – The Illusion Artist

This is inspired by other website’s round-up style reports, with Spotify Wrapped being a hugely popular example. Hundreds of memes went viral this year with users making fun of theirs and others’ results, and TikTok may be no different.

But along with the ‘Year on TikTok’ feature, the app as also given users who participate and share their results a little gift in the form of a colorful 2021 badge to stick on their profile. Here’s how to view your Year on TikTok and get that coveted 2021 badge.

How to get 2021 profile badge on TikTok

  1. Upon opening the app you should see a banner encouraging you to click to see your Year on TikTok.
  2. If the banner doesn’t appear on your FYP, head to the Discover tab and search YearOnTikTok. There will be an additional banner at the top that will take you to the same page.
  3. Once on the page, click ‘Get Started’ and enjoy as TikTok takes you through some of your most fun stats of the year.
  4. After scrolling through the whole slideshow, TikTok will give you the option to post a video of your yearly roundup. Click the ‘Post on TikTok’ button to do so.
  5. Once shared, the 2021 badge should appear at the corner of your profile picture.

TikTok’s decision to introduce a yearly roundup has definitely been a welcome one for many, and is a great way to see how all of those hours of scrolling were spent, with a nice little badge to round things off.

Jake Paul reveals insane $1m Dillon Danis fight offer

Published: 24/Dec/2020 15:46

by Georgina Smith
Dillon Danis next to Jake Paul
Instagram: dillondanis / jakepaul

Social media star Jake Paul has revealed that he offered pro MMA fighter Dillon Danis as much as $1 million to fight him after posting Instagrams between the pair, even saying he would use money ‘from his own purse’ to secure the fight.

Ever since it was announced that Logan Paul will be fighting pro boxer Floyd Mayweather in February, conversation surrounding who the Paul brothers will be fighting next has amped up.

Youngest brother Jake has claimed that he’s “dedicating his life” to beating Conor McGregor, but in the meantime, he has set his sights on another mighty opponent, Dillon Danis.

Bellator MMA boss Scott Coker revealed in an interview with MMA Junkie on December 9 that there had been talks between the two teams for a year, and added that possibility has a lot to do “with what Dillon wants to do,” saying that the star is “all for it.”

Jake Paul pranks Dillon Danis with waterballoons
Jake Paul/Below the Belt
Jake even pranked Dillon by throwing water-balloons at him mid-interview

Danis has also revealed that he’s got beef with both of the Paul brothers, after exposing a series of DMs exchanged between eldest brother Logan on December 23. When Dillon asked Logan why he banned him from his fight, Logan responded “I know you’re a clout-chasing lil b**ch who can’t keep my name out your mouth.”

But now, Jake has exposed some DMs of his own, showing some fierce roasts, and an insane fight offer.

Jake Paul exposes his DMs to Dillon Danis

In a huge paragraph sent to the pro MMA fighter, Jake said “I’m cutting out the middle-man because this fight is between me and you. Everyone else can f**k off. Basically we’re offering you $500,000 to fight at the end of March. Details can be discussed.”

Going even further, the internet star said “there is definitely the potential to negotiate up to even $1,000,000, and if I have to take some out of my purse to get this done then I will.”

Jake Paul reveals message on Instagram story between him and Dillon Danis

Jake also revealed that although he’s extended offers to Ben Askren and Michael Bisping, he personally wants to fight Danis the most, calling it “the biggest fight [Dillon] will most likely ever see.”

By the screenshot, Jake wrote that the message had been sent on Sunday (December 20) but does not appear to have received a response via DM judging from the screenshots, despite giving him only a 72-hour window to respond which has now long since finished, leaving Jake’s offer up in the air.

The fight, if it were to happen, would certainly be one to watch. But with the constant back-and-forth between the pair and a fight seemingly no closer to happening, fans are doubting that we’ll see the pair in the ring anytime soon.