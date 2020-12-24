How to get TikTok’s 2021 profile badge & see your year in review

TikTok has joined many other websites in creating an end of year round-up for each user’s viewing habits over the past year, and taking a look at yours will secure a fun looking 2021 badge for your profile. Here’s how to get it.
2020 has certainly been an eventful year for TikTok, with countless new trends and sounds sweeping through the app, and it almost being banned in the US, there’s been an array of highs and lows.
And with the app’s razor-sharp algorithm, there’s no wonder they’ve been keeping tabs on people’s viewing habits from countless hours of endless scrolling, topping off this year with a personalized selection of stats from the year.
This is inspired by other website’s round-up style reports, with Spotify Wrapped being a hugely popular example. Hundreds of memes went viral this year with users making fun of theirs and others’ results, and TikTok may be no different.
But along with the ‘Year on TikTok’ feature, the app as also given users who participate and share their results a little gift in the form of a colorful 2021 badge to stick on their profile. Here’s how to view your Year on TikTok and get that coveted 2021 badge.
How to get 2021 profile badge on TikTok
- Upon opening the app you should see a banner encouraging you to click to see your Year on TikTok.
- If the banner doesn’t appear on your FYP, head to the Discover tab and search YearOnTikTok. There will be an additional banner at the top that will take you to the same page.
- Once on the page, click ‘Get Started’ and enjoy as TikTok takes you through some of your most fun stats of the year.
- After scrolling through the whole slideshow, TikTok will give you the option to post a video of your yearly roundup. Click the ‘Post on TikTok’ button to do so.
- Once shared, the 2021 badge should appear at the corner of your profile picture.
TikTok’s decision to introduce a yearly roundup has definitely been a welcome one for many, and is a great way to see how all of those hours of scrolling were spent, with a nice little badge to round things off.