Streaks is a fun feature on TikTok, but since it’s not available to everyone, many users have questions about it – especially about how to restore a Streak on TikTok.

Streaks on TikTok help you stay connected with the people you message most. When you exchange messages with someone for three consecutive days, a Streak badge appears in your chat, tracking the number of days you’ve maintained that message chain.

This Streak badge grows as you continue messaging on the app each day. If a day passes without a message, the badge will turn gray, signaling that the Streak is at risk.

If there’s still no message exchange in the following 24 hours, the Streak badge will disappear entirely. Fortunately, TikTok gives you a chance to restore certain Streaks, especially if they’ve been active for a while.

How to restore a TikTok Streak

To help you keep track, TikTok notifies you when you earn a new Streak or if an active Streak is close to expiring. However, if you do lose a Streak, restoring it is really easy. Here’s how to do it:

Open the chat where the Streak was lost. Tap ‘Restore’ within the chat, and then press ‘Restore’ again to confirm.

Remember, this feature isn’t available to all users yet and can only be used within 48 hours of the Streak ending. If you don’t see the restore option, it likely means the time frame has passed.

TikTok also limits the number of restores you can use at a time, so it’s best to stay consistent with messaging if you want to avoid losing your Streak.

When a Streak is restored, it’ll resume with the same count of days you had before. For example, if your Streak ended on day 10, restoring it will bring the badge back with 10 days recorded, letting you pick up right where you left off.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides, including how to go live on TikTok and how to turn TikTok activity status on & off.