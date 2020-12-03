Logo
Best viral memes about Spotify Wrapped 2020

Published: 3/Dec/2020 18:07

by Georgina Smith
Spotify logo next to the logo for 2020's Spotify wrapped
Spotify

Spotify users across the internet are going viral for their hilarious takes on Spotify Wrapped, a yearly roundup of individual users ’ listening habits from the past 12 months. Here’s some of the funniest.

It’s that time of year again; the time where Spotify listeners across the globe are confronted with a statistical breakdown of their music habits from the past year. While it’s certainly fascinating to see just how many hours of that one artist you listen to, the roundup often bears some rather bizarre results.

User’s personal slideshow can be accessed from the Spotify app, and features statistics like your total minutes listened, top five artists, top five songs, and more.

People have been flocking to the app to unearth the darkest secrets of their 2020 listens, and in the true fashion of the internet, Spotify users haven’t hesitated to create memes out of the viral yearly roundup.

Here are some of the funniest and most creative memes of Spotify Wrapped 2020.

If other websites had a ‘Wrapped’ style round-up

Having their listening habits revealed via the form of a colorful slideshow has definitely got people curious about what their habits on other websites are like. Some creative internet users have posted some brilliant plays on what a LinkedIn or a dating app round-up would be like, and the results hit a little too close to home for many.

@reiderrrr

Yo @hinge and @bumble hit my line

♬ original sound – Reider

The most popular artists of the year

In rare cases people may find that their top artists are unsurprising, but many known exactly the people who will appear on their top list. Of course some of the biggest artists crop up year after year, like Ariana Grande who has scooped up a huge amount of engagement on the platform this year. Despite their top five being a sea of familiar faces, users have been finding their round-up as exciting as ever.

Screenshot of a tweet about Spotify Wrapped

(Via Twitter: sheshecummings)

Screenshot of a tweet about Spotify Wrapped

(Via Twitter: jeremylevick)

Room for improvement

While the breakdown of your total hours listened is fairly comprehensive, some people’s results have got them thinking that maybe Spotify Wrapped’s algorithm could be a little more fine-tuned.

From tactfully avoiding bringing up songs with bad memories attached, to giving a chance for users to make amends before the reveal of the final statistics, Spotify users have thought of it all.

Screenshot of a tweet about Spotify Wrapped

(Via Twitter: juliareinstein)

Screenshot of a tweet about Spotify Wrapped

(Via Twitter: EmmaBackhaus)

Screenshot of a tweet about Spotify Wrapped

(Via Twitter: TheNewsAtGlen)

Mixed Feelings

Twitter user AlexJackHowell seemed to hit the nail on the head for many fellow Spotify users with his tweet pointing out complaints about people who share their Spotify Wrapped results

The tweet has accumulated a whopping 600,000 likes, showing just how much of a talking point Spotify Wrapped has become, with many users rushing to check their own stats after seeing some of these brilliant memes.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.