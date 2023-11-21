How to get the ‘Shrek kissing’ filter on TikTok

The ‘Shrek kissing’ filter has been sweeping TikTok, as users are getting creative with the bizarre effect. If you’d like to try it for yourself, here’s how to do it.

TikTok never fails to surprise users with its huge range of strange and entertaining filters, which often go on to become viral trends on the platform.

One of the latest sensations to take off on the app is the ‘Shrek kissing’ filter. This bizarre effect allows the green ogre to grab hold of your face and plant a passionate smooch on your lips.

With over 2 million posts featuring this filter, users are going the extra mile to create hilarious and relatable videos that have amassed thousands of likes and views.

So, if you’re itching to join the ranks of TikTok’s Shrek kissing enthusiasts, here’s everything to know about how to get the popular effect.

How to use the ‘Shrek kissing’ filter on TikTok

You can easily access the ‘Shrek kissing’ filter from within the TikTok app — just do as follows:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button at the bottom of the screen. In the bottom left corner, tap on ‘Effects.’ Click on the magnifying glass, and search for ‘Kissing Shrek by Rylee.’ Select the filter of the same name by tapping it. Hold your phone so your face is on camera, and the filter should apply automatically.

This is not the first Shrek-related filter to go viral on TikTok after the Shrek AI and the hilarious Shrek In The Sky effects popped off on the app earlier this year.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

