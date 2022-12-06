Shrek 5: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

Shrek 5 is the long-awaited fifth entry in the incredibly popular movie franchise from Dreamworks -here’s what we know about the movie, including its potential release date, cast, plot, and more.

The original Shrek movie, which was released back in 2001, raked in over $450 million at the box office. Since then, the green ogre has sparked tons of spin-offs and three more mainline entries from DreamWorks Animation.

The last main Shrek movie to release in theatres was back in 2010 with Shrek Forever After, which was supposed to be a send-off for the green ogre. However, rumors of a fifth Shrek film have been around for years now as fans have awaited for the swap-sweller to make his reappearance on the big screen.

Let’s get into everything we know about Shrek 5.

DreamWorks Pictures Shrek is one of the most-grossing animated movie franchises ever.

Shrek 5 was originally set to be released back in 2020, as per Eddie Murphy. However, that date was obviously scrapped, and as of now, there is nothing official as to when the film will be revealed or released.

Some reports have claimed the movie will be released in May 2023, but as far as we can see, these are false as this hasn’t been confirmed or even hinted at by the studio.

From what we do understand, it’s possible that the movie could be released either in 2024 or 2025.

Meanwhile, another character from the Shrek franchise has returned – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is due to hit cinemas on December 21, 2022.

Shrek 5 cast: Who’s in it?

Although there hasn’t been an official cast revealed by DreamWorks, it does seem like all of the main four characters will be reprising their roles come the fifth movie.

Here’s how that would shake out:

Mike Meyers as Shrek

Eddie Murphy as Donkey

Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona

Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots

In an earlier interview with Variety, Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri expressed interest in getting the original gang back together.

“When you look back on those vocal performances they’re awesome, and while you certainly could make a case for a complete reinvention, I find myself responding to my own nostalgic feelings of wanting to go back to those characterizations,” he said.

“The challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it’s not simply yet another film in a series of sequels.”

Shrek 5 plot: What’s it about?

Shrek 5’s plot has mostly been shrouded in mystery, although there have been a few bits and pieces that have been revealed over the years.

Back in March 2017, Michael McCullers, the popular screenwriter set to write Shrek 5, revealed that the movie is set to be a “pretty big reinvention” of the series. He also added: “There’s been four movies and a lot of material, so the characters are pretty beloved and they’re great characters, but you also have to think of a pretty new take at that point.”

Although that was five years ago, Mike Meyers said in May 2022 that he would be “thrilled” if he got the chance to do one Shrek movie every year.

Clearly, Meyers is more than ready to reprise his role, even if it’s in a somewhat altered Shrek universe. Whatever is coming next in the Shrek franchise, it might not revealed for quite some time.

Shrek 5 trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Shrek 5, nor is there any footage or images from the sequel.

We’ll update this space upon its release or further news.

That's all we know about Shrek 5!

