Is Shrek 2 returning to theaters? Re-release explained

Somebody once told me Shrek 2 is returning to theaters – here’s what you need to know about the animated sequel’s re-release.

Whoever would have thought that a grumpy ogre and his quick-witted donkey would have such widespread appeal? When Shrek dropped in 2001, it was nothing short of a global phenomenon, with its irreverent take on classic fairytales and humor that appeals to all ages.

It didn’t stop there, though. The Shrek movies kept on coming, with the direct sequel in 2004 being yet another huge success as the titular hero and his wife, Princess Fiona, find comedic complications upon their visit to the Kingdom of Far Far Away.

Knowing how to watch all the Shrek movies in order is not as simple as you might think, but if rumors of a Shrek 2 re-release are true, you’ll at least be able to catch the classic flick on the big screen. Here’s what we know.

Shrek 2 theater re-release explained

It appears Shrek 2 will be re-released in cinemas in 2024 to mark its 20th anniversary, having first dropped on July 2, 2004.

The news was revealed by an unlikely source: the Canadian province Alberta’s government website, which includes a list of recently rated trailers, ads, and PSAs. Among the lineup is “Shrek 2 Re-Release (trailer #1).”

The downside is there’s no information on how or when to buy tickets just yet, but we’ll be sure to keep this space updated when new details emerge.

For now, excitement is building among the fanbase, with one writing on X: “One of the greatest sequels ever made. Still obsessed with the ‘I Need A Hero’ sequence.”

“And we will be pulling up to see it,” said another, while a third added, “I get to watch the ‘I Need a Hero’ sequence again in theaters?! F*ck yes.”

