How to get the Lego AI filter on TikTok

TikTok users have been loving the new Lego AI Filter that turns you into the construction toys. Here’s how you can try this filter out for yourself.

For many years now, TikTok has been a trend-setting social media platform known for keeping users engaged with its plethora of creative tools and features.

Filters are one of the biggest sources of trends on TikTok, with a whole host of different effects available to try out. One type of filter that has been particularly popular on the app is Artificial Intelligence filters.

Earlier this month, users were obsessed with trying out viral AI effects, like the South Korean AI Webtoon filter, and the ultra-realistic Wedding Dress effect. Now, everyone is going gaga over a Lego AI filter.

The Lego AI filter turns any of your videos into Lego, so it looks like it’s been made with plastic building-blocks. Here’s how to try it out for yourself!

How to do the Lego AI filter on TikTok

To do the filter, you need to download an app called ‘Restyle: Cartoon yourself.’ While the app is free, you have to pay in order to use the Lego effect.

Once you’ve installed it, simply follow these steps:

Open the app The Lego filter will appear at the top. Click ‘Try Video Style.’ Press ‘Allow Access to All Photos,’ and choose a video from your camera roll. Pay to unlock the effect and watch it turn into Lego. Save the video.

This filter is seeing an increase in popularity, so now would be the perfect time to try it out, and upload your results to TikTok, for a chance to go viral yourself.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

