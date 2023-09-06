How to get the AI health filter on TikTok

An eerie effect dubbed as the ‘AI health filter’ is going viral on TikTok, as users claim that it detects your illness. Here’s how you can try it out for yourself.

TikTok is no stranger to viral trends, and the latest one to pop off is the ‘AI health’ filter, as it uses artificial intelligence to transform your appearance into various forms, from cool statues to mermaids and beyond.

What sets this trend apart is the narrative that’s emerged around it — many TikTok users claim that the mythical forms they’re transformed into represent an illness or condition they have.

The effect has led to a storm of videos, hashtags, and discussions on the app. From blue statues covered in moss representing mold toxicity to women with cuts on their foreheads representing migraines, the interpretations are endless.

But while there’s a certain allure to the idea that a filter could reveal something about your health, it’s important to note that it’s not a diagnostic tool, and any associations between its output and one’s health are speculative at best.

How to use the AI health filter on TikTok

If you’re curious to see if the filter’s transformations have any correlation with your well-being, here’s how you can get it:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. Tap on the effects button, then the magnifying glass. In the search bar, type ‘AI Style.’ Select the filter of the same name. Click on the screen to apply the filter.

TikTok users have been amassing thousands of likes and views for sharing their reactions to this filter, with many freaking out over how ‘scarily accurate’ it is at detecting their illness.

Just remember, while it’s interesting to see how the effect transforms you, there’s no scientific evidence supporting any correlation between its output and your health.

