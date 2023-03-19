Saving Reels on Instagram means you can easily rewatch certain videos at a later date, but how do you find the Reels once you’ve saved them? Here’s everything to know.

Instagram Reels have been a hugely popular feature on the app, first debuting in 2019. New videos are constantly being uploaded, meaning there’s a practically endless amount of content for users to scroll through on their feeds.

By clicking on the three dots on an Instagram Reel, you are able to select the ‘Save’ button, which will meaning you can easily come back to look at the video at a later date.

If you’ve saved a Reel on the app but you’re not sure where to find the videos, here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok: Solen Feyissa Instagram continues to be one of the most popular social media platforms.

How to find saved Reels on Instagram

To find Reels that you have saved on Instagram, just do as follows:

Open Instagram Go to your profile Click on the three lines at the top of the page Tap the ‘Saved’ tab Go to ‘All posts,’ and you will be able to see all of the content you have saved on the app

To unsave a Reel, click on the video you want to remove, and tap the bookmark button in the bottom right corner. This will remove it from your folders.

