How to do TikTok’s viral Ktestone Personality Test

There is a new personality test from Ktestone that has been sweeping across TikTok recently. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

While TikTok has been around for a few years now, it’s only in the last year or so that it’s really cracked the social media zeitgeist. It’s become a key part of many social media users day as they go to the platform for all sorts of content.

Article continues after ad

Many users love the viral videos, wacky life stories, and life hacks, but there are plenty of others who seek out other things as well. Some of the most popular of these include the different personality tests that pop up.

A few of these, like the flower dating and smile dating tests, have gone massively viral over the last few months. They both came from the site Ktestone, and now there is another that’s starting to take off – the personality character test.

Article continues after ad

How to take the Ktestone personality test

Just like a number of other quizzes and tests from Ktestone that have taken over TikTok, taking the personality character test is pretty simple.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You just have to head over to Ktestone, find the test, and then start answering the questions. Answering them truthfully, rather than what you think will give you the best outcome, will then give you the personality that you fit best.

There are 12 questions in total, each having two answers to select from, so it’s not exactly going to take up all of your time.

Article continues after ad

Head over to Ktestone Select the character personality test Answer the 12 questions Receive your personality answer Share it with TikTok and social media!

There are 16 different results you can get from the test, stemming from the worried old soul to the laughing fact attacker.

Worried old soul

Man of talent in the middle of everything

4th dimension with full of curiosity

Mentally weak outsider among insiders

Lazy soulless

Lonely emotion controller

Unexpected mood maker

Nagging king following everywhere

Emotional and fragile mentality

Laughing fact attacker

Of course, you might feel you have a different personality to the one the test gives you, so don’t worry too much if you think your answer doesn’t fit. It’s just a TikTok test at the end of the day.