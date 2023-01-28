How to take the flower dating test going viral on TikTok

The flower dating test by Ktestone has gone viral on TikTok, with users sharing their relationship habits. Here is how you can take it.

Tests and quizzes are often trending on the short-form app, as people have been curious to learn more about their personalities.

Some of the most popular personality quizzes to take off on TikTok include the light-hearted Love Character test, and the dark ‘soldier, poet, or king’ quiz.

The latest test to go viral is from Ktestone, known as the ‘flower dating test.’ It supposedly gives an insight into your love life, and users have been revealing their results on the app. If you want to take it yourself, here’s everything you need to know.

How to take the flower dating test on TikTok

Taking the ‘flower dating test‘ is simple, just follow these steps:

Go to the ‘flower dating test’ on Ktestone’s website. Click on the ‘Start The Test‘ button that appears on the screen. Answer the 12 questions in the quiz. These include “When I talk to someone I like, what do I do?” and “How do I confess to the person that I like?” to name a few. Once you’ve answered all the questions, the test will automatically evaluate your questions and give the results. You’ll be given a flower and a checklist of how you respond to your love life.

Simply screenshot the page, and upload the image into a TikTok video to share your results with friends and followers.

The original test is in English, and in most cases, it is automatically translated. If not, once you reach the page, scroll down until you find the US flag. Click on it, and the page will automatically be redirected to the English version.

This is not the first time a test from Ktestone has popped off on TikTok. Previously, users went gaga over the website’s viral ‘smile dating’ test.