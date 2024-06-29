How to get the viral ‘eyebrow mapping’ filter on TikTok

The ‘eyebrow mapping’ filter is going viral on TikTok once again, as it shows you the perfect eyebrow shape for your face.

After the hilarious ‘eyebrow blindness‘ trend took off on TikTok, the viral 2022 filter ‘eyebrow mapping’ has made a comeback on the app, with users trying to find their perfect eyebrow shape.

The effect provides a visual guide, showing where your eyebrows should ideally start, arch, and end. By using the filter, you can see a symmetrical map of lines across your face, which aligns with key facial points, helping you achieve brows that enhance and complement your facial symmetry.

Article continues after ad

Over 309,000 videos have featured the filter so far, with many beauty influencers and content creators using this effect to perfect their eyebrow shaping techniques.

How to get the ‘eyebrow mapping’ TikTok filter

If you want to try out this viral trend, here’s how you can get the ‘eyebrow mapping’ filter on TikTok:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. Tap on ‘Effects’ in the bottom left corner. Click on the magnifying glass and search ‘Eyebrows.’ Select the filter of the same name by tapping it. This will open your camera, and the filter will automatically place lines over your facial features to show where your eyebrows should start, arch, and end. You can then use these guidelines to shape your brows with an eyebrow pencil.

You can also apply the filter through another video. To do this, just search for ‘eyebrow mapping filter’ by clicking the magnifying glass on your For You Page, and select a video using the effect.

Article continues after ad

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, check out our filter guides, which include how to get the Lego AI effect and how to do the viral spider prank filter on TikTok.