How to change your TikTok password

If you want to keep your TikTok account secure, it’s a good idea to change your password regularly — here’s how to change your password on TikTok.

TikTok has been rapidly gaining popularity over a period of several years, and now it’s one of the most popular apps in the world. The platform is home to all kinds of different trends and content, and is attracting more new users every day.

The app has also been subject to various security concerns, and many users are wanting to make sure that their TikTok account and personal information is secure.

One of the best ways to keep your account safe is to regularly change your password to something that’s hard to guess. Here’s how to change your password on TikTok in 2022.

How to reset your password on TikTok

Resetting your password on TikTok is fortunately a very simple process — simply follow these instructions:

Open TikTok. Tap on your profile in the bottom right. Click the three lines in the top right, then ‘Settings and privacy.’ Tap ‘Manage account,’ then ‘Password.’ Follow the on-screen instructions to reset your password.

If you aren’t logged in, the process of resetting your password is slightly different:

Open TikTok. Click ‘Sign up,’ then ‘Log in.’ Select ‘Use phone/email/username,’ then choose ‘Email/username.’ Tap ‘Forgot password?’ and follow the on-screen instructions.

