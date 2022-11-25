How to buy Logan Paul’s first WWE action figure: Mattel pre-order, design revealed, more

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

Logan Paul’s very first WWE action figure has just been announced. Here’s everything you need to know about the item including when and how you can pre-order it.

Logan Paul’s stint with the WWE has already garnered massive respect for the content creator, his performances at big PPVs such as Summerslam and Crown Jewel amassing a positive reception from fans and critics alike.

Back in September, Logan Paul teased that he was teaming up with Mattel to work on a WWE action figure. Since then, no other news or developments have been made, until now. With the figure now officially unveiled and soon to be available for purchase, here’s all you need to know about getting your hands on a Logan Paul WWE action figure.

Article continues after ad

How to pre-order the WWE Logan Paul action figure

The Logan Paul WWE action figure by Mattel will be available for pre-order from November 25, 9AM PT. In order to purchase it, simply head over to the Mattel website, where the item is currently listed for a price of $45 USD.

However, it is worth noting that there will be a big wait for those who do order the figure. As per the listing, fans shouldn’t expect the item to ship until October, 2023.

What does the Logan Paul WWE figure look like?

The figure has Paul decked out in his WrestleMania 38 gear, the black, and yellow color palette now a staple of his ring and entrance attire. As well as the base, the Logan Paul figure also includes a few additional attachments that can be taken on and off as you see fit.

Article continues after ad

Via the Mattel website, the figure’s listing includes the following.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

WWE Logan Paul Ultimate Edition Action Figure

Stands approximately 6 inches tall

Includes extra heads, swappable hands, and authentic entrance gear including signature black sunglasses

TrueFX facial detailing

30+ points of articulation including an ab-crunch torso, butterfly joints, double-jointed arms and knees, and articulated toes

Premium packaging with design elements from his WrestleMania 38 gear

As well as this, the official description for the item details the item as following:

“Creator, entrepreneur, director, professional boxer and wrestler Logan Paul is many things. We’re now thrilled to introduce him as a WWE Ultimate Action Figure! The King of Social Media rocks his wild outfit from his WrestleMania 38 match and even comes with his collector’s lanyard. Also included are extra heads, swappable hands, and authentic entrance gear like his signature black sunglasses. This Logan Paul figure has True FX detail and more than 30 points of articulation for WWE moves and any other crazy stunts this icon does to live life on the edge.”

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to keep you updated if any more details about the figure or any other potential Logan Paul WWE merchandise as it’s announced.