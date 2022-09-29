Logan Paul teases first WWE action figure is in the works with Mattel

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Logan Paul has revealed that he was recently at the Mattel HQ, hinting that a potential WWE action figure might be on the way.

Since joining the WWE, content creator Logan Paul has been moving from strength to strength. After a successful and well received Summerslam face off against The Miz, Paul is now being given the chance to go toe to toe with the big dog himself, Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 5. The match will mark Paul’s first title match. Just over a month until the match is set to take place, Paul appears to be achieving yet another milestone in the company with his very own action figure.

Logan Paul WWE toy might be in the works with Mattel

On September 29, Paul tweeted a photo of himself out the front of the Mattel HQ, tagging the company and captioning the tweet with a “shh” emoji. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, Mattel is the global partner of the WWE when it comes to making their action figures and any other toy-based merchandise. So it seems a foregone conclusion the YouTube star is set to receive a figure of his very own.

Many notable wrestlers such as John Cena, The Rock, and the Undertaker have all had dozens of action figures made of them over the years. Some that even sell for high prices now depending on the rarity and condition of the toy. However, given how quickly Logan Paul is rising up the ranks of the WWE, it makes sense that an action figure or two about him might be on the way.

Fans online have been commenting on Paul’s photo, expressing their desire to have the potential action figures include his now iconic Wrestlemania gear with the Pokemon card necklace.

After impressing fans at Wrestlemania, Logan Paul then went on to sign a multi-year contract with the WWE in June 2022. His title match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel is set to take place on November 5, 2022.