TikTok has its own feature that allows you to add your pronouns to your profile on the app, much like a similar popular feature on Instagram. Here’s how to use it.

Over the past two years or so, TikTok has become the most popular social media app out there, and its popularity seems to only be going up as time goes on.

The app is home to a huge number of different communities, from dancing and singing, to cooking, comedy, and more. There are millions of users who go on the app each day to create and interact with content, and many have been inspired by the huge creators that started their careers on the platform.

Each person who has an account on the app has a profile, and that’s where people are able to list important information about who they are and what they do, or add links for people to access other sites outside of TikTok.

Instagram’s pronoun feature has proven to be immensely useful, and TikTok even has its own version of the feature.

If you want to add your pronouns to your profile on TikTok, here’s how to do so.

How to add pronouns on TikTok

If the feature is available to you, updating your profile to include your pronouns is easy, and can all be done from within the app.

To add your pronouns, do as follows:

Launch TikTok. Click on the ‘Profile’ tab.’ Once at your profile, tap ‘Edit profile.’ Scroll down to the ‘Pronouns’ section and tap ‘Add pronouns.’ Where it says ‘Enter a pronoun,’ type your preferred pronouns and select the options that will appear beneath. Click ‘Save.’

You are able to add up to four pronouns, and you can edit or remove them at any time.