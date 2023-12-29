How old is Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift made her way through the industry by sheer will and talent. Since her youth, she has mastered the craft of songwriting and has gone on to take over the music world. But how old is she now?

Taylor Swift took over the world in 2023 with her sold-out, country-spanning Eras Tour. Its accompanying concert film went on to break the box office to become one of the year’s biggest releases. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand why; Swift writes so deeply about her life that her fans flock to her music.

Article continues after ad

Across her decades-plus career, the singer-songwriter has released 10 all-original albums, including 2022’s Midnights, as well as numerous re-recordings of her biggest blockbusters. She’s sold millions of records, scored a slew of hits (from “Our Song” to “Cruel Summer”), and snagged numerous Grammy Awards.

Article continues after ad

How did a little girl from Pennsylvania go on to become pop music’s biggest star? Swift has managed to be personal in her decisions and incredibly strategic; everything from what she wears to the flip of her wrist in concert is planned. With a world of experience, she didn’t become a sensation overnight. It took time, ingenuity, and determination to push through a male-dominated business.

Article continues after ad

Twitter: taylorswift13 Taylor Swift performs on her Eras Tour

When was Taylor Swift born?

Taylor Swift, originally from West Reading, Pennsylvania, signed with Big Machine Records when she was 15 years old. Her eponymous debut album, featuring such hits as “Tim McGraw,” arrived a year later. The album set in motion her entire career, highlighting her ability to craft real stories and appeal to a younger demographic.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

More albums dropped in the coming years, from her tabloid-busting Reputation to her glistening pop manifesto 1989. She didn’t seem to stop when the media painted her out to be a villain; she simply gritted her teeth and continued to make good pop music.

Article continues after ad

What’s even more impressive is that the singer-songwriter has conquered so much in such a relatively short time. Now only 34 years old, Taylor Swift (born on December 13, 1989) has much more to accomplish.

With more re-recordings on the horizon, including Reputation, which fans speculate might be coming sooner than later, the performer is bound to reach even greater heights in her career. She’s already proven to be a force in the industry, so it’s only a matter of time before she breaks her own records (again).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.