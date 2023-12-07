Taylor Swift fans convinced Reputation TV could come sooner than later

Some Taylor Swift fans theorize that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) could be coming New Year’s Day.

Taylor Swift dominated 2023. From her sold-out Eras Tour and accompanying concert film to releasing two rerecordings, she more than earned her title as Time’s Person of the Year.

The pop singer is nothing if not a genius businesswoman. Since the start of her career, she’s been one to deeply connect with her fans, often treating them to breadcrumbs and puzzle pieces to her new records.

In her Time magazine cover story, Swift candidly teased that the vault tracks for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) would be “fire.” While the project doesn’t yet have a release date, many fans speculate it might be sooner than expected.

Instagram: taylorswift Taylor Swift performing during her ‘Eras Tour.’

One Taylor Swift fan theorizes about Reputation (Taylor’s Version)

One fan has a plausible theory about when Reputation (Taylor’s Version) might drop. SavLovesSwift on Twitter/X broke down her thoughts about the forthcoming release:

Taylor unpinned the Speak Now TV announcement exactly 13 days before she announced 1989 TV She just unpinned the 1989 TV announcement. 13 days from today is 12/19. 1+2+1+9 = you guessed it. 13. 13 days from 12/19? New. Year’s. Day.

As one fan pointed out, Taylor Swift releasing an album on a Monday would be “odd.” But when has a disruptor like Swift ever adhered strictly to industry standards?

SavLovesSwift responded, “But this might be the one time it makes sense given its track on rep, people off for the holidays, and reclaiming her rep in the new year.”

Keybrackson picked up another potential clue. “She literally did new years day on 1989 release night btw,” they wrote.

Another user NoMoreLiberosis shared another possible puzzle piece. “I will die for this but the day Spotify named her global top artist, Taylornation shared a playlist on their ig stories and the last song on it was New Year’s Day, this is all the signs I need,” they said.

Some other fans hypothesize the record could be announced on New Year’s Day with a release in February. M131713 wrote, “She’ll announce it New Year’s Day and it’ll come out in Feb.”

“I think it still gets released in February but def agree the announcement is imminent,” agreed BookishSami.

“Imminent” could mean an announcement on Swift’s birthday (December 13) or even a surprise release that day. Either way, the pop singer has fans on edge. What we do know is this: Reputation is coming “soon.”

