Fans go wild as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dance to Ice Spice at Coachella

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently spotted dancing and singing along to Ice Spice’s ‘Karma’ performance at Coachella.

Taylor Swift is currently on a break from her massive Eras Tour until May, and has been spending a lot of her time in California. Recently, she was spotted at Coachella, supporting her friend Ice Spice.

In a viral clip posted on TikTok, the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer was seen in the crowd with her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, while Ice was up on the stage. The rapper was playing the remix of Taylor’s song ‘Karma,’ which she’s featured in.

Article continues after ad

The couple were filmed dancing, singing along, putting their hands up, and cheering with the thousands of fans around them at the popular music festival. Another celebrity couple, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan, were also seen grooving in front of them.

Many users took to the comments to express their excitement over seeing the singer-writer at Coachella. “Why’s it so insane to me that Taylor Swift is just in the crowd,” one fan wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Imagine being at Coachella and turning around to see TAYLOR SWIFT,” another added. “This is what she wanted 🙂 she gets to be part of the crowd too, not just enjoying music BUT PART OF THE CROWD,” a third said.

Article continues after ad

Others praised the 34-year-old for showing support for her friends. “The fact that she’s there seeing all her friends perform and she’s having a relatively normal experience is just so sweet,” one person shared.

“Taylor supporting other artists never fails to make my heart melt,” another commented. “This is why I like Taylor, she’s genuinely there supporting Ice,” someone else wrote.

The ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker is set to release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. Her Eras World Tour continues on May 9.