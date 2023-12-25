How many albums does Taylor Swift have?

Taylor Swift has become the most prolific songwriter of her generation—but how many albums has she released so far?

Hailing from Pennsylvania, Taylor Swift went from a guitar-toting country ingenue to one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Her Eras Tour, which cemented her veteran status, was a blockbuster success in 2023. An accompanying concert film also cleaned up at the box office to become one of the biggest releases of the year.

Article continues after ad

Swift’s Eras Tour was not only a performance showcase but a celebration of her ongoing legacy. From her self-titled debut to her most recent LP, 2022’s Midnights, the singer pulled out all the best songs from her catalog to treat fans.

Article continues after ad

In her career, Swift has released some of the most enduring pop songs, as well as albums, of the modern era. Other albums like Red and Reputation proved her songbook is nearly unmatched these days. But how many albums has she released so far? More than 10?

Article continues after ad

Instagram: taylorswift Taylor Swift performing during her ‘Eras Tour.’

Has Taylor Swift released more than 10 albums?

Taylor Swift has released 10 all-original studio albums so far. The singer dropped her self-titled debut, which features the breakout hits “Our Song” and “Tim McGraw,” in 2006. She would continue to release albums in two to three-year cycles.

Her pop crossover album Fearless, which includes the juggernaut “Love Story,” arrived in 2008. Albums dropped fast and furious from there. Those are: Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), Reputation (2017), Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), Evermore (2020), and Midnights (2022).

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Her catalog also includes four re-recorded Taylor’s Version albums. Technically, that brings her total to 14, as of this writing. Especially since the reissues include vault tracks, they stand as their own creations. Reputation (Taylor’s Version) might be the next re-recorded set, at least that’s what many fans believe.

Article continues after ad

Taylor Swift has also released four live albums, including Lover (Live From Paris) and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. An argument could be made that the singer has released 18 overall albums, in addition to five EPs.

Regardless of which number you choose, Swift has released an impressive body of work.

Article continues after ad

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.