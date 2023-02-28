How much did Jake Paul make from the Tommy Fury fight?

Jake Paul’s undefeated boxing streak came to end when he fought Tommy Fury, but the YouTuber still had a lucrative payday. Here’s what we know about what he made from the fight.

After years of social media back-and-forth, and fights being canceled, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally met inside the ring in Saudi Arabia on February 26, but things didn’t go Jake’s way for once.

Fury took home the win via a split decision, and even though he was knocked down late by Jake, he was actually pretty comfortable overall. The Brit was much more active with his punches, throwing and landing close to double what his longtime rival did across the eight-round contest.

Article continues after ad

There had been some talk that the fight would be a “winner take all” deal, and despite the pair agreeing to it, it doesn’t appear as if the paperwork was signed as Jake has claimed he had a nice payday.

How much did Jake Paul make fighting Tommy Fury?

According to previous reports ahead of the fight, Jake was slated to make $3.2 million just for taking part in the fight – and that’s before factoring in any sort of win or potential knockout bonus.

He was also set to make 65% of the pay-per-view split, compared to Tommy’s 35%. Those figures won’t be revealed for a while, but Jake has given a little insight to how it was tracking.

Article continues after ad

On February 27, the YouTuber-turned-boxer posted a set of Instagram stories mocking the fact that he’d lost. In one, Jake captioned it “when you lost but made $30m,” as he pretended to cry before quickly putting on a smile, revealing his nice payday for the fight.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

That $30 million figure is a combined total of his side of the fight purse, sponsors, and the pay-per-view sales and is a fair bit more than had previously been predicted by some.

It also dwarfs the apparent $6 million that Tommy apparently earned for winning the fight too.

Even though Jake has never really been shy when it comes to revealing how much he’s made, it’s unlikely that we’ll ever get a complete breakdown of it all anyway.