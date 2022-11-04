Hololive star Hoshimachi Suisei returns from hiatus with mega concert

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

Hololive star Hoshimachi Suisei has returned from her two-month hiatus with a mega concert drawing in more than 140,000 peak viewers. The comet girl played some of her greatest hits, and announced her second album and solo live coming in January 2023.

Hoshimachi Suisei left Hololive fans concerned after taking nearly two months off for throat surgery in September. While she wasn’t sure how long she was going to be out for, she said she was only coming back when she was 100% healthy.

And in her 3D Live return concert on November 4, there was absolutely no signs of illness as Suisei belted out song after song for an hour straight in front of more than 140,000 concurrent viewers on YouTube.

Suisei didn’t perform by herself. She invited popular DJ Taku Inoue for a decent chunk of the show, reuniting the Midnight Grand Orchestra duo. Tsukino Mito also came on board for a cover of Antigravity Girl, one of the NIJISANJI’s members’ original songs.

The concert wasn’t the only bit of content-hungry fans were treated to either. Hoshimachi Suisei used her return live to announce her second album, Specter, as well as a second solo live to be held at the Tokyo Garden Theatre.

Specter is set to release on January 25, 2023, while her live Shout in Crisis will take place three days later on January 28. Tickets will be available for in-person viewing as well as streaming.

The star’s return also got raucous applause from her fellow Hololive JP talents. “Welcome home, Hoshimachi Suisei,” Sakura Miko tweeted just as the concert started. Others like AZKi, Takane Lui, and Tsunomaki Watame also shared their joy at the one-hour performance.

As for what she’s been up to in the interim? Prepping for this live is one thing, as well as the full plate of album work and the next big concert. However, the smaller details will likely be shared as Suisei returns to her regular stream schedule starting in the coming days.