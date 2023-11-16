Who is holoARMIS? Holostars EN third wave explained

Holostars EN is expanding with four new members belonging to its newest unit, ARMIS. Here’s everything you need to know about holoARMIS from debut dates to breakdowns of their VTuber models and character descriptions.

Holostars is Hololive Production’s all-male unit that was created in June 2019. It was brought over to the West with Holostars EN’s first generation holoTempus in 2022 and later Vanguard in 2023.

Following graduations and the merging of groups, there are currently six active Holostars EN members right now. However, that number is about to grow substantially with four new members soon to debut.

Who is holoARMIS?

holoARMIS is the latest wave of Holostars EN, Hololive Production’s English-speaking all-male branch. It is Holostars EN’s third generation and the 23rd wave overall across all Cover Corporation’s groups.

They are said to be the world’s strongest bounty hunters renowned for taking down fierce corruption beasts in the hope of one day making it big.

Holostars EN Gen 3: All holoARMIS members

holoARMIS consists of four new Holostars EN members: Jurard T Rexford, Goldbullet, Octavio, and Crimzon Ruze.

Crimzon Ruze

Crimzon Roze is described as a “bombastic great axe-user with a cheerful disposition and a taste for mischief,” and is also rumored to be of demonic blood with many questioning his superhuman strength. All that’s for sure is that he loves meat.

Holostars EN

Goldbullet

Goldbullet is a skilled sniper who uses his talents as a marksman to take down prey from a safe distance. Though if they do get close it won’t matter as Goldbullet is said to have no sense of pain. While not hunting he can’t get enough of spicy food and enjoys drawing.

Holostars EN

Jurard T Rexford

This money-driven prince is said to share the genes of a dinosaur, resulting in him being especially ferocious when he gets angry. He relies on his trusty twin pistols to hunt corruption beasts and enjoys chess, although it’s hard to say if that passion will last as he’s known to be rather fickle.

Holostars EN

Octavio

Octavio is the most sophisticated of the group, going as far as to study corruption beasts at an anatomical level. This puppeteer can’t help but appreciate the world’s beauty and is understood to be a rather skilled musician.

Holostars EN

When will holoARMIS debut?

holoARMIS will debut across two days with Jurard T Rexford and Goldbullet debuting on November 17 and Octavio and Crimzon Ruze following on November 18.

Each talent’s debut date and time is as follows:

Jurard T Rexford : November 17, 7 PM PST

: November 17, 7 PM PST Goldbullet : November 17, 7:30 PM PST

: November 17, 7:30 PM PST Octavio: November 18, 7 PM PST

November 18, 7 PM PST Crimzon Ruze: November 18, 7:30 PM PST

Following their debuts, a full generation collab stream will take place on November 18 where fans will get the opportunity to find out more about the HoloARMIS members.

A traditional collab ban is expected during which the new Holostars EN members won’t be able to collaborate with members from other branches and waves.

That’s everything you need to know about Holostars EN Gen 3, holoARMIS. Be sure to check out their debut streams and support the new boys!