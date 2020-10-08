Hashinshin claims FBI cleared him of sexual harassment allegations - Dexerto

Popular League of Legends streamer Robert ‘Hashinshin’ Brotz has claimed the FBI investigated him over allegations he was sexually harassing minors, and cleared him of any wrongdoing. He was permanently banned on Twitch over the claims.

Hashinshin was ostracized from the League of Legends community back in July, after claims the 30-year-old Twitch streamer sexually harassed underage girls by abusing his platform of power.

Other popular content creators, like Joedat ‘Voyboy’ Esfahani, stated that “Hashinshin is a manipular, predator, and worst of all [a] pedophile who used his platform to abuse so many underage girls over the years.”

Hashinshin is a manipulator, predator and worst of all pedophile who used his platform to abuse so many underage girls over the years. There's multiple sources of undeniable proof and he admitted it himself. He is SCUM and deserves NOTHING. Keep these monsters away from our kids. https://t.co/ukZKr0n016 — Joedat (@Voyboy) July 21, 2020

However, the disgraced streamer has claimed he was investigated by the FBI and cleared of all wrongdoing.

“There has been an FBI investigation into me, and I have neither been jailed or charged with a crime. Some of you might not believe that. I have a freedom of information request [to prove my innocence publicly], but that can take up to a year,” Brotz said in a October 7 statement.

Numerous women came forward stories in July of Hashinshin grooming them while they were underage. However, Hashinshin has always maintained his innocence, claiming these stories were false, and that many of those who came forward have since deleted their statements.

He also stated that he was potentially looking into suing some of the alleged victims for defamation, stating they did a “public assessment of [his] character” that distorted what people thought of him.

“I was going to sue Alli for defamation ⁠— and I probably should have ⁠— but Alli is not a victim, and people started getting these really distorted views on what was happening,” he said, referring to one of the victims.

“Things aren’t as they seem, regardless of what they seem. I’m not a rich and powerful figure. They didn’t find that I did anything. I think a lot of this was a public assessment of my character, and a lot of people did this because they didn’t like me.

“I’ve been working on bettering myself over the last two years, and I think I’ve become a better person overall. It hurts a lot…to see all these people denying that.”

Brotz claimed that while he believed his accusers weren’t “all terrible people,” they betrayed his trust. He also said that while he believes they should apologize, he hopes no one in the community attacks them. He just wants to “go back to living a normal life.”

“I thought these were nice people, I thought I could trust them and work with them. That’s why my response to this was all sh*tty because I shouldn’t really have trusted anyone. I don’t think they’re all terrible people, but things really escalated,” he said.

“I don’t want anyone to attack them. I just want to go back to living a normal life. I just want to exist peacefully, and I hope people can start letting me do that. I hope this can change their minds in some way.”

Hashinshin remains permanently banned on Twitch despite his attempts to clear this name. He has also lost his Twitch partnership, and has instead moved to streaming on YouTube.