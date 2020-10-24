 Streamers slam Twitch over new 'Celebrations' feature taking 50% of tips - Dexerto
Streamers slam Twitch over new ‘Celebrations’ feature taking 50% of tips

Published: 24/Oct/2020 12:44

by Connor Bennett
Twitch logo next to a stack of money
Twitch have sparked controversy after testing their new ‘Celebrations’ feature again as they’ve begun ‘targeting’ donations – with a reported 50/50 split.

Plenty of Twitch viewers are desperate to get involved with their favorite streamer – either simply as an active member of chat or someone who supports the stream with their own money.

This typically comes through subbing to a channel, by purchasing bits from Twitch itself, or donating through a StreamLabs link. The first two of these options support both Twitch and the streamer as each party receives a cut of the money.

Donations, however, all go through to the streamer, usually through third parties like StreamLabs and PayPal, and Twitch doesn’t get a cut of those. That could be set to change with their new Celebrations feature – though it has sparked backlash.

TwitchViewers can support their favorite streamers through features like Bits.

The feature in question was being tested back in June, with subscriptions and bits kicking off an on-screen celebration animation which usually came in the form of fireworks.

However, with Twitch testing the feature again, streamer Zach Bussey noted that they are now targeting donations through Celebrations as streamers can set a donation amount that will trigger the animations. 

On top of this, Bussey noted that the split for these Celebration donations is set at 50/50 and says it’s being pushed “hard” as the button to trigger it has been placed prominently between the follow and subscribe buttons. 

With the news of the feature quickly spreading on social media, a number of streamers took aim at Twitch’s 50/50 split on the donations. 

“Thank f**k I can opt out, lol” tweeted streamer Vio, while others like ShannonZKiller and NeonDan urged their fellow creators and viewers to not use the feature if it does become a permanent addition on Twitch.

Others have speculated that, like mandatory ads, Twitch could work the feature into partnered streamer’s contracts in order to make sure that the feature is being used, should it be pushed out to everyone.

However, the streaming giants are taking feedback on the feature’s test from their streamers, so it could be in for some tweaks before everyone is able to use it.

Hungrybox explains why he’s temporarily quitting Twitch and social media

Published: 24/Oct/2020 12:31

by Joe Craven
Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma, Team Liquid Smash main and popular Twitch streamer, has explained why he will be taking a short hiatus from the streaming platform. 

As far as Smash pros go, few have reached the popularity of Hungrybox. The Jigglypuff main, currently plying his trade for Team Liquid, has accumulated a monumental Twitch audience, sitting at over 230,000 followers at the time of writing.

In the 2019 MPGR world rankings, Hungrybox came out as first in the world. However, it seems that the chaotic, full-on life that comes with professional gaming and full-time streaming has caught up with Debiedma.

Team Liquid Smash Melee God Hungrybox addresses accusations
YouTube/Hungrybox
Hungrybox is the world number one ranked Smash player.

On October 23, the 27-year-old explained his decision to his 235,000 Twitter followers, citing the need to “step away and unplug” for a while. According to his Twitch stats, he has been live every single day since the middle of July. That is over 106 days of consecutive streaming, so there is no surprise that Hungrybox wants some time away.

“Hi guys,” he tweeted, “it’s time for me to unplug and step away for a little while. [I] haven’t taken an actual break from this life in over three years. It’ll do my brain & heart a lot of good. Thank you for all the love. Looking forward to returning stronger. Juan.” 

When will Hungrybox return to streaming?

The Smash pro has not been explicit over when he will make a return, but fans can expect to see him back streaming in the near future. Past streaming breaks have been a few days to a week-long, but it will ultimately come down to how rested and rejuvenated Hungrybox feels.

Fans will just have to remain patient and trust that Debiedma will be back as soon as he feels able.