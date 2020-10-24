Streamers slam Twitch over new 'Celebrations' feature taking 50% of tips - Dexerto

Twitch have sparked controversy after testing their new ‘Celebrations’ feature again as they’ve begun ‘targeting’ donations – with a reported 50/50 split.

Plenty of Twitch viewers are desperate to get involved with their favorite streamer – either simply as an active member of chat or someone who supports the stream with their own money.

This typically comes through subbing to a channel, by purchasing bits from Twitch itself, or donating through a StreamLabs link. The first two of these options support both Twitch and the streamer as each party receives a cut of the money.

Donations, however, all go through to the streamer, usually through third parties like StreamLabs and PayPal, and Twitch doesn’t get a cut of those. That could be set to change with their new Celebrations feature – though it has sparked backlash.

The feature in question was being tested back in June, with subscriptions and bits kicking off an on-screen celebration animation which usually came in the form of fireworks.

However, with Twitch testing the feature again, streamer Zach Bussey noted that they are now targeting donations through Celebrations as streamers can set a donation amount that will trigger the animations.

On top of this, Bussey noted that the split for these Celebration donations is set at 50/50 and says it’s being pushed “hard” as the button to trigger it has been placed prominently between the follow and subscribe buttons.

Also worth noting, they are going to be pushing this HARD with its own button sandwiched between Follow and Subscribe! pic.twitter.com/aUzYeMeSmk — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) October 23, 2020

With the news of the feature quickly spreading on social media, a number of streamers took aim at Twitch’s 50/50 split on the donations.

“Thank f**k I can opt out, lol” tweeted streamer Vio, while others like ShannonZKiller and NeonDan urged their fellow creators and viewers to not use the feature if it does become a permanent addition on Twitch.

thank fuck i can opt out lol https://t.co/ip4mVHHJ9i — Vio 🏳️‍🌈🇦🇹🇨🇦🐧 (@VioTCZ) October 23, 2020

It was a matter of time, but in the same breath as not providing us sufficient content copyright tools for the last EIGHT years, @twitch are now also grabbing for your tip income. HALF of it. H A L F Don’t be surprised, but do speak up. Vote it down: https://t.co/RUHK1QMk0N https://t.co/T17HYiTiZo — Shannon (@ShannonZKiller) October 23, 2020

If this becomes a permanent feature on twitch I URGE my viewers PLEASE DO NOT USE IT (At least in my channel). Twitch get 50% cut of your tip for an alert?? Nope. Fuck that. https://t.co/r2rGyCfISm — Dan – Top 1% OnlyDans (@NeonDanTV) October 23, 2020

Others have speculated that, like mandatory ads, Twitch could work the feature into partnered streamer’s contracts in order to make sure that the feature is being used, should it be pushed out to everyone.

However, the streaming giants are taking feedback on the feature’s test from their streamers, so it could be in for some tweaks before everyone is able to use it.