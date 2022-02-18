Hasan hits back at Twitch viewers saying Jidion used Pokimane beef for clout

Twitch star Hasan ‘Hasanabi’ Piker hit out at “weird” viewers who are still mad about the drama surrounding Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys and Jidion even after he apologized and collaborated on a video.

YouTuber and social media personality Jidion was permanently banned by Twitch on January 16 after inciting a “hate raid” onto Pokimane’s channel.

Since the incident, Jidion has provided Poki with an apology, and the pair have since collaborated on a video that went massively viral. Pokimane has also denied claims the drama was just a “joke.”

Hasan watched the video on stream and called out viewers who were acting “weird” over Pokimane and the incident overall.

Hasan calls out “weird” Twitch viewers

The 30-year-old streamer was live on February 18 when he went reacted to the Pokimane and Jidion video.

Hasan responded to a viewer who claimed Jidion drama baited his way into a collab with Pokimane, “I mean, yes and no. I don’t know why you guys are being so f**king mad. She’s the one who he f**king attacked, and was being misogynistic towards, and she’s the one who accepted the apology.”

He continued, “And now you are f**king upset on behalf of Pokimane still. It’s weird, dude. There’s something about women on the internet that literally breaks the brains of every community. You want to be overprotective.”

Hasan then roasted a viewer who claimed Poki accepting Jidion’s apology wasn’t genuine, “Is it because you want to meet Poki, but you can’t?”

The political streamer is never afraid to poke fun at his own Twitch viewers, and this time was no exception.