JiDion urges fans to leave Pokimane alone in wake of Twitch hate raid drama

Streamer JiDion is urging his fans to move on from the drama with Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys as some of them just won’t drop it.

Back on January 12, Pokimane ended her Valorant stream pretty abruptly after her chat become flooded with a spam of “L + Ratio” as well as some more explicit messages.

It was pointed out to the OfflineTV member that she had been the target of a hate raid from fellow streamer JiDion. The popular YouTuber-turned-Twitch streamer copped a 14-day ban for his part in the harassment, before that was shortly upgraded to a permanent ban.

He has since apologized for his actions, and asked Twitch to shorten the ban, but that is unlikely to happen. While he has somewhat distanced himself from the drama, some of his fans haven’t let it go.

With some of his viewers continuing to go at Pokimane across social media and Twitch, the popular YouTuber urged them to move on and put it all behind them.

“To my boys, I appreciate y’all and I know y’all think what your doing is helping but it’s only causing more problems,” JiDion tweeted on January 30. “Please leave Pokimane alone and just drop it because I’ve moved on and y’all should too. If you rock with me you’ll listen, thanks.”

Some fans quickly backed his message, telling others to heed his warning if they want to see him back on Twitch. Though, others stated that they wouldn’t “bow” or “surrender.”

With JiDion being banned from Twitch for a breach of their guidelines on harassment, its pretty unlikely that his ban will be reduced anytime soon.

He might be able to return to the platform at some point in the future, but it remains to be seen if he’ll do so.