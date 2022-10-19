Hasan explains why he would “absolutely” have Kanye West on his Twitch stream

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Twitch star Hasan explained why he would have Kanye West on his stream if presented the opportunity as the rapper and designer continues to stoke controversy on social media.

Hasan has been able to land some very popular guests on his Twitch stream in the past, like musician Grimes who finally made her debut on the live show back in April 2022.

Now, as Kanye West continues to serve a suspension from both Instagram and Twitter, Hasan has clarified why he would still have the marooned rapper on his show despite his ever-escalating controversial takes.

YouTube: HasanAbi Hasan has over 2.2 million followers on Twitch.

Hasan explains why he wants Kanye West on his Twitch stream

The political streamer was live on October 18 when he responded to a viewer who asked him to not have Kanye on his broadcast.

“I will not be listening to you at all about that. If given the opportunity of having Kanye West on the broadcast, I will 100% have Kanye West on the broadcast. And, I will not be listening to chatter who say ‘Oh my god, he’s gonna say anti-Semitic s**t.’ Yeah, of course he is.”

He continued, “But, the difference between me and N.O.R.E is going to be me addressing the anti-Semitic dumb s**t he’s saying.”

Although some of his viewers believe it would be a bad idea to bring Ye onto the broadcast, Hasan clearly is ready to make it happen if Mr. West ever wants to swing by his house.

As Kanye continues to start a new controversy with each interview, Hasan hopes the next one is on his channel.