Kanye West set to purchase Parler after Twitter & Instagram bans

Kanye West has entered into an agreement to purchase the “free speech” social media platform, Parler, just days after being banned from Instagram and Twitter.

Kanye West has been a significant part of the entertainment industry for over a decade with his rap music and apparel, notably his ‘Yeezy’ shoe line.

West, now known as Ye, has also taken a bold stance against censorship that he says happens on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter — where he is now banned.

Taking things into his own hands, it has been revealed that Ye has entered into an agreement to purchase Parler, a social media platform that promotes “free speech.”

Kanye West set to purchase Parler

Parlement Technologies, the parent company of Parler, revealed the acquisition in a press release on October 17, 2022.

In it, they explain that the proposed acquisition will “assure Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome.”

Kanye said: “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves.”

Under the terms of their agreement, the press release says that both parties have the intention to enter a definitive purchase agreement soon, and expect to close on the sale within the next few months.

West isn’t the first big name to enter into an agreement to purchase a social media platform in the last few months. Back in April, Tesla founder Elon Musk revealed his interest in buying Twitter, although it has yet to go through in the months since.

It’s quite possible that Kanye’s deal with Parler could suffer from a similar fate — so we’ll have to wait to see what happens in the next few months.