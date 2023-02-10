What happened to Malia from Below Deck & what does she do now?

Malia from Below Deck Mediterranean is one of the most popular characters to appear on Bravo’s hit show, first starting as a deckhand. Over five seasons have passed since her debut, so let’s take a look at what happened since she left the cast and what she does now.

Malia White made her first appearance on-screen in Below Deck Mediterranean back in 2016. At that time, she had never worked on a super yacht before, let alone on television.

The 32-year-old has since become one of the most talked-about cast members of the show, with a massive fanbase online. On Instagram alone, she has over 540,000 followers.

But, what does she do these days?

What does Malia from Below Deck do now?

Since leaving the show in Season 7, Malia has been busy making waves in the yachting industry. White has worked her way up from being a green deckhand to an Officer of the Watch, after being awarded her certification.

As reported by Bravo TV, she has been awarded her qualification to become an Officer of the Watch, making her one of the most high-profile women in the industry to hold this prestigious title.

On January 30, she said the following on Instagram: “It’s official: your latest Officer of the Watch! Thank you to all those who’ve supported me and helped get me here today… It’s been a stressful studying period but it paid off today!”

White’s success in the yachting industry is a testament to her hard work and determination. Fans of Below Deck Mediterranean are thrilled to see her thriving and are excited to see what the future holds.

Is Malia White a captain?

As confirmed by Bravo TV, Malia does have her 200-ton Captain’s License, after rising through the ranks, season by season.

If you’re looking for a fun fact, she is also a master diver, too.

When did Malia leave Below Deck?

Malia, Instagram Malia hasn’t fully walked away from Below Deck just yet.

Below Deck Med viewers were disappointed to learn that Malia would not be returning for Season 7, as the Metro reported she was caught up in a scooter incident before the show started filming.

She also made an announcement that she would be stepping away from the series to focus on her own career and personal life, as well as focus on her exams.

Are Malia & Wes still together from Below Deck?

One of the biggest storylines from Below Deck Mediterranean was the on-again, off-again relationship between White and her former co-star Wes Walton in Season 2. However, the two have since broken up and moved on from their relationship.

White has been focused on her career development since the split and Walton has also moved on.

Would Malia return to Below Deck Med?

Those wondering whether Malia could ever appear on-screen were given a boost in an interview she did with Metro, where she confirmed the door is still open for a return.

She said: “I haven’t left. It’s not that I might never come back to the show. I’m just not on the next season.”

Whether or not that return will happen in Season 8 later in 2023, however, remains to be seen.