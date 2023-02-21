Below Deck’s Captain Lee set for shock return after revealing medical update

Captain Lee Rosbach appears to be plotting an early Below Deck return, after he was forced to leave Season 10 mid-charter season on medical grounds.

The popular captain, who has been at the wheel since Season 1 of Bravo‘s US show, was temporarily replaced by Captain Sandy Yawn in 2023.

Sandy, the captain for Below Deck Mediterranean, has been a divisive choice after firing two members of Lee’s team since getting on board – first Camille and then Alissa. At one point, her feedback even made chief stew Fraser cry.

This prompted Lee to voice his frustrations on social media, stating he wasn’t told before these decisions were made about his own crew. But now, it appears he’s on the road to recovery.

Captain Lee has confirmed he is on the road to recovery and is coming back as a captain. Whether or not that journey will take him onto television remains to be seen just yet.

On February 21, Captain Lee provided an update about his situation on Twitter. He had previously suffered nerve issues and was forced off the show after his health worsened.

He said: “OK, I’ll be back next week. Can’t wait to get back, feels good, no feels great.”

Cap has credited the outpouring of support from Below Deck fans for his recovery, too.

“Same drill, gym in the AM and to anyone I have missed, catch you on the flipside,” he continued. “Your outpouring of support is amazing. Thank you so much. I am touched. Thank you so very much.”

Below Deck fans respond to Captain Lee’s return message

In the comments, one user replied: “So glad you’re doing better. Can’t wait to see you at the helm. I’ve been missing your colorful catchphrases.”

“It will be wonderful to see you back next week, Captain! So glad you are feeling better!”

Another said: “So glad you are coming back.”

Captain Lee has retweeted a number of messages of support, especially those stating they cannot wait for him to be back on television screens.

Whether or not this will mean he’s in contention for a Season 11 return remains to be seen, but viewers have been left delighted after hearing he is on the road to recovery. A cameo appearance is not off the table just yet.