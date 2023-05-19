Hank Green reveals shock cancer diagnosis

NYT bestselling author and internet personality Hank Green revealed that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and is seeking treatment.

Hank Green and his brother, John Green, are well-known on the internet for their joint YouTube channel ‘TheVlogBrothers,’ on top of their other educational online channels ‘CrashCourse’ and ‘SciShow.’

The Green bros also co-founded VidCon and are both renowned authors, with Hank publishing the best-selling novels ‘An Absolutely Remarkable Thing’ and ‘A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor.’

Article continues after ad

Although the Greens have grown along with their audiences, both brothers remain as major figureheads in the online space — but Hank recently dropped a bombshell diagnosis that shocked fans.

Hank Green reveals he has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

On May 19, Hank Green uploaded a YouTube video simply titled, ‘So, I’ve got cancer.’ In the video, he explained that he was experiencing enlarged lymph nodes and went to a doctor to get a diagnosis.

After a scan, it was revealed that Hank has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer affecting the lymphatic system, which fights germs and other threats to the body’s immune system.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, Hank revealed that this type of cancer is extremely treatable and he is seeking treatment with the ultimate goal of being cured.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He’s also choosing to remain highly positive about his diagnosis and was honest with fans that his work on the channel and his novels might be affected throughout his treatment, which will include chemotherapy.

“I wanna be fun, goofy science guy, not struggling with anxiety, cancer guy,” he admitted. “You can be both. I think I just have to let that go. It’s just one more thing I’m not in control of right now, which is a lot of things.”

Article continues after ad

He ended his video by requesting movie and media recommendations from his fans with an emphasis on “no bummers.”

Fans are sending an outpouring of support Hank’s way following his latest video, wishing him a speedy recovery.

For more entertainment news and coverage, check out our page here.