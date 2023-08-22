Hank Green announces cancer is in remission three months after diagnosis

Iconic Vlog Brother and NYT bestselling author Hank Green has announced his cancer is now in remission three months after his shock Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis.

Almost three months ago to the day, on May 19, veteran internet personality Hank Green revealed his cancer diagnosis in a YouTube video. At the time, he explained how issues with enlarged lymph nodes soon led to a routine checkup. It was from a scan during said checkup that his Hodgkin’s Lymphoma was made clear.

Now, three months on from this shocking revelation, Green is able to ring the bell. In a follow-up TikTok on August 21, the content creator shared the amazing news with fans, revealing his cancer is now in remission.

“I had my first post-treatment follow-up with my oncologist today,” Green said. “As of today, I am officially in complete remission. Which means I kinda don’t have cancer anymore.”

Over the three-month window, Green was subject to a multi-pronged treatment plan to fight the cancerous cells in his system. This plan is “based on a lot of research, a lot of evidence, a lot of hard work, and a lot of people going through similar things,” he outlined.

“With mine, it was chemotherapy then radiation, which I finished about a week ago.” And now, it’s clear the hard work and challenging months paid off, as Green is entirely rid of his cancer.

As for the next steps, as with any similar diagnosis, there’s always a chance of relapse, though with Green’s particular case of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, he claimed there’s a “pretty low risk” in his situation.

“We have another scan in three months to follow up, then we keep a really close eye on it.” Though if the cancer should return, Green is more than up to the task of fighting it again, saying with a smile “We’ll take that on too!”

For now, given the extent of his treatment, Green is still recovering for the immediate future, fighting against symptoms of “pain, fatigue, anxiety” and a “few other unpleasant” additions to the list as well. But obviously, having come out the other side, the social media star is over the moon with the “very good” news.