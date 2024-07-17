YouTuber Billy LeBlanc took to social media to announce that his girlfriend of several years, Natalie Clark, died after eating raw oysters.

In a video posted to Instagram on July 16, Billy revealed that both he and Natalie had gotten sick after sharing a dinner of raw oysters. He went on to say that he had woken up in the hospital after 12 days to be told that Natalie had died.

Billy, who has over 200,000 YouTube subscribers and 646,000 Instagram followers, told his fans: “We ate oysters and we both felt sick for a couple of days and then I woke up and she was gone.”

He continued: “I spent 12 days in the hospital and eight days in ICU. I don’t remember much of it – I was pretty much out of it most of the time.”

Billy also shared another post with a series of pictures of him and Natalie together. He wrote alongside the photos: “I’m sure none of you know but I recently almost died. I was in the hospital for 12 days.

“Unfortunately Natalie didn’t make it and she passed away. I will always remember how we got lost everywhere together. I will always love her and miss her. Be safe and hold your loved ones.”

Natalie leaves behind one son named Julian.

Fans flooded the comment section with well wishes to Billy and his children, as well as Natalie’s son. One person wrote: “Omg! Is this real? I’m so so sorry.”

A second person wrote: “Billy again so sorry my friend. I’m so sad for your family and the loss of this whole situation. I love Natalie’s kind heart and we will miss her dearly.”

Billy revealed in the comments that both he and Natalie contracted a virus called Vibrio Vulnificus from the raw shellfish. The virus enters the body from eating uncooked or undercooked shellfish or when seawater enters a wound, Cleveland Clinic reports.

It’s a virus that can cause a fatal infection, and people who think they have the virus should go to the hospital immediately as it can ‘quickly lead to sepsis, shock and large, spreading blisters that destroy tissues’.

Symptoms of Vibrio Vulnificus include fever, chills, skin redness, vomiting, and increased heart rate.