 Hacksmith creates real Star Wars lightsaber that cuts through anything - Dexerto
Hacksmith creates real Star Wars lightsaber that cuts through anything

Published: 16/Oct/2020 14:23

by Jacob Hale
Hacksmith viral youtube star wars lightsaber
Instagram: thehacksmith / Disney

Star Wars

YouTuber the Hacksmith has gone viral after perfectly recreating a Star Wars lightsaber in real life — and it can cut through literally anything.

No matter how long Star Wars goes on, or how old the fans become, lightsabers will always be one of the coolest things in the world, iconic in the world of cinema and something all fans wish they had.

Of course, it’s possible to get replica lightsabers in all different styles, ranging from cheap plastic ones, to full-blown replicas costing hundreds of dollars if you’re looking to get an authentic one that feels as though it’s straight from a galaxy far, far away.

But, sometimes even those don’t cut it, and the Hacksmith took it upon himself to create a lightsaber that could cut through basically anything, just like the ones from the movies — and he got it almost spot on.

YouTube Hacksmith Aquaman trident
Instagram: thehacksmith
The Hacksmith makes all kinds of fun gadgets from films and TV, including Aquaman’s trident.

After making the world’s first retractable plasma lightsaber, James Hobson and his crew had to fully test the device to see how it actually works and, as expected, it’s basically perfect.

The temperature reaches highs of 4000°F (2200°C), which is absurdly hot, and slices through a replica Stormtrooper model like butter.

After proving that the new device could easily take down enemy stormtroopers, the Hacksmith had to test it out on even bigger obstructions, as they tore through walls, cut holes in cars, and even ripped another lightsaber in half, just to prove how powerful there new recreation was.

The crew even decided to cook some meat with the lightsaber — albeit, the end result didn’t look too appetizing, which shouldn’t really come as a surprise.

Clearly, and it goes without saying, this isn’t something you should try to replicate at home. This is exclusively for trained Jedi, and looks dangerous at even the best of times. Dangerous… but still pretty cool, and something Yoda himself would be impressed by.

NELK Boys’ SteveWillDoIt surprises Kyle with super rare $135k Audi RS7

Published: 16/Oct/2020 12:12

by Jacob Hale
NELK Boys SteveWillDoIt buys Kyle 2021 Audi RS7
YouTube: SteveWillDoIt

NELK Boys

The NELK Boys’ might be best known for their crazy party antics, but SteveWillDoIt has been on an insane charitable spree recently, topping it off by buying NELK co-founder Kyle Forgeard an incredibly rare Audi RS7.

Earlier in October, Steve set up a homeless man with a whole new life: a new job, an apartment and $25,000 in the bank, hoping to truly turn his life around.

Now, Steve is trying to thank Kyle for bringing him into NELK and giving him the platform to make himself a success, and has done so in one of the most extravagant ways possible.

Referring to himself as the “cool Mr Beast,” Steve and the whole NELK team managed to keep the secret of his gift for a month — and it was definitely worth it.

NELK Boys
Instagram: nelkboys
The NELK Boys are most commonly known for their wild lifestyle.

After arriving back in Orlando, Florida, Steve tells Kyle that he’s got a “very cool” rental car that he can drive from the airport.

Obviously, at first Kyle was confused about what it could be, perhaps a bit cautious. But, when they got outside and Kyle saw his “dream car,” which is currently only one of two of its kind in the US, he assumed Steve had hired the 2021 Audi RS7 for a test drive for him.

Instead, after one of the women there congratulated him, it was revealed that Steve had actually paid for the car, in cash and upfront, for Kyle to keep as his own — only his second car since an old Mazda he used to own.

It definitely sounds like Steve had to pull some strings to make it happen. He was originally searching for a 2020 Audi RS7, knowing that it was Kyle’s dream car, but the opportunity to pick up a 2021 model arrived and he couldn’t pass it up, paying for the car there and then when it was available.

With only two currently in the US, it would be interesting to see who has the other one. It’s almost funny to think that one of them belongs to a YouTube prankster who just likes to make crazy videos for his fans.