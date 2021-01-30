H3H3’s Ethan Klein slams Logan Paul for Roman Atwood stalker comments

Ethan Klein of comedy duo H3H3 has hit out at Logan Paul after the YouTuber-turned-pro boxer claimed that the stalker of fellow creator Roman Atwood should have gone after Klein, instead.

For those out of the loop, this YouTube feud started after influencer Roman Atwood — the popular patriarch behind his viral family vlogs — opened up about his year-long break from content creation, claiming that stalkers had been threatening his family’s safety.

According to Atwood, the stalkers changed his family’s mailing address, sent them photos from their private home security system, and even called in a bomb threat during a family funeral.

Needless to say, this shocking development was quick to make the rounds between other influencers, even becoming a topic of discussion on Logan Paul’s popular ‘Impaulsive’ podcast.

It seems that Paul was quite riled up about the situation, even going so far as to say that the stalker should have gone after popular drama channels such as H3H3, calling him and other similar personalities “the scum of the internet.”

“Why couldn’t they get like, the scum of the internet?” Paul asked. “Like KEEMSTAR or H3H3? Honestly!”

Logan Paul saying that Roman Atwood’s stalkers—who literally made Roman and his family leave the internet for one year—should have targeted H3 and Keemstar instead. pic.twitter.com/G7QCE6NutZ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 30, 2021

Unsurprisingly, this didn’t sit well with Klein, who shot back at Logan in a series of video responses — including a humorous TikTok and YouTube stream.

“HAHAHAHA!” Klein laughed. “He does not know how f**king petty I am. I am the king of petty beef, and if this b*tch wants to step in, all I needed was a crumb, and this b*tch handed me the fucking loaf!”

In his YouTube broadcast, Klein was quick to remind Logan that he and his wife had been swatted on three separate occasions, and even had to move because of these incidents.

“I don’t know if that’s enough harassment for you to be satisfied,” he hit back. “Roman Atwood’s has kids, but Logan’s like, ‘Ethan’s kids don’t matter. Let’s send them to harass Ethan.’”

“If you’re Logan Paul, you stop short at calling people ‘scum of the internet,’” he continued. “You have a long and illustrious past, which you’re very happy for people to forget, because you’ve apparently evolved, right?”

(Topic begins at 2:10)

Although Logan Paul has yet to officially respond to Klein’s callout at the time of writing, this is one beef that we didn’t expect to come out of 2021 — although at this point, it seems almost anything is on the table.