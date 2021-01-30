Logo
Entertainment

H3H3’s Ethan Klein slams Logan Paul for Roman Atwood stalker comments

Published: 30/Jan/2021 1:39

by Virginia Glaze
Ethan Klein hits out at Logan Paul over stalker comments
YouTube: H3 Podcast / imPaulsive

Share

H3H3 Logan Paul Roman Atwood

Ethan Klein of comedy duo H3H3 has hit out at Logan Paul after the YouTuber-turned-pro boxer claimed that the stalker of fellow creator Roman Atwood should have gone after Klein, instead.

For those out of the loop, this YouTube feud started after influencer Roman Atwood — the popular patriarch behind his viral family vlogs — opened up about his year-long break from content creation, claiming that stalkers had been threatening his family’s safety.

According to Atwood, the stalkers changed his family’s mailing address, sent them photos from their private home security system, and even called in a bomb threat during a family funeral.

Needless to say, this shocking development was quick to make the rounds between other influencers, even becoming a topic of discussion on Logan Paul’s popular ‘Impaulsive’ podcast.

It seems that Paul was quite riled up about the situation, even going so far as to say that the stalker should have gone after popular drama channels such as H3H3, calling him and other similar personalities “the scum of the internet.”

“Why couldn’t they get like, the scum of the internet?” Paul asked. “Like KEEMSTAR or H3H3? Honestly!”

Unsurprisingly, this didn’t sit well with Klein, who shot back at Logan in a series of video responses — including a humorous TikTok and YouTube stream.

“HAHAHAHA!” Klein laughed. “He does not know how f**king petty I am. I am the king of petty beef, and if this b*tch wants to step in, all I needed was a crumb, and this b*tch handed me the fucking loaf!”

@ethankleinh3live now♬ original sound – Ethan Klein

In his YouTube broadcast, Klein was quick to remind Logan that he and his wife had been swatted on three separate occasions, and even had to move because of these incidents.

“I don’t know if that’s enough harassment for you to be satisfied,” he hit back. “Roman Atwood’s has kids, but Logan’s like, ‘Ethan’s kids don’t matter. Let’s send them to harass Ethan.’”

“If you’re Logan Paul, you stop short at calling people ‘scum of the internet,’” he continued. “You have a long and illustrious past, which you’re very happy for people to forget, because you’ve apparently evolved, right?”

(Topic begins at 2:10)

Although Logan Paul has yet to officially respond to Klein’s callout at the time of writing, this is one beef that we didn’t expect to come out of 2021 — although at this point, it seems almost anything is on the table.

Entertainment

Tony Lopez finally responds to grooming allegations: “Lies, Lies, Lies”

Published: 30/Jan/2021 1:20

by Theo Salaun
Instagram, @lopez_tony

Share

TikTok Tony Lopez

Weeks after being sued for allegedly soliciting minors, TikTok star Tony Lopez has finally delivered a series of denying responses to the grooming allegations on TikTok.

Back in August 2020, a 21-year-old Tony Lopez was accused of explicitly messaging an underage girl in a video that went viral. This incident sparked massive backlash across the social media influencer’s web presence and led to a formal apology from the TikTokker within weeks.

But the situation did not end there, as a January report indicated that Lopez was being sued by two minors for “sexual battery and emotional distress.” One of the allegations also specified that Lopez, knowing the girl was underage, decided to meet in person and “engaged in unlawful sexual acts.”

Later, the accused influencer let TMZ know that the allegations were fabricated. While the results of this lawsuit have yet to be reached, Lopez has now, months later, doubled down on earlier assertions that he is innocent. 

tony lopez twitter apology
Twitter, @lopez__tony
Tony Lopez’s August apology on Twitter.

While Lopez originally responded on August 22, 2020 solely by apologizing for poor decisions and promising to hold himself accountable, his comments on the lawsuit shifted in a different direction.

In a TMZ report, the TikTok star clarified that the “allegations are not at all true” and that, regarding the lawsuit, he would “fight it to the very end.”

It remains unknown when the “end” of that legal dispute may be, but Lopez is most certainly ‘fighting’ back — as he has now come under extreme backlash for a pointed, albeit brief new TikTok.

As Def Noodles indicates, the video’s caption was “the truth always comes out” and, as seen in the video, his resounding response is concise (and repetitive): “Lies, Lies, Lies.”

Although this isn’t necessarily a response to the accusations, it feels almost impossible that it is not. Adding further reason for that sentiment, the video’s timing is relevant as it was posted later on the same day that Harry Jowsey posted a TikTok joking about Lopez being his “prisoner pen pal.”

A viewer referenced this video in the comments, to which Lopez replied with a blunt “Who?” Of course, Jowsey took the influencer to task by clapping back himself: “Wouldn’t expect him to know who I am, I’m over the age of 16.”

While the social media barbs may be entertaining for fans of influencer drama, Lopez’s response appears not to satisfy anyone. At his point, it seems that critics will only be comfortable with a response in court.