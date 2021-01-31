 Bryce Hall pokes fun at "biggest fan" Dave Portnoy in YouTube video - Dexerto
Bryce Hall pokes fun at “biggest fan” Dave Portnoy in YouTube video

Published: 31/Jan/2021 6:14

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Bryce Hall Dave Portnoy Drama
YouTube: Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall called out Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports in a YouTube video titled “A Message To My Biggest Fan” after posting a tweet about influencer drama hours before.

Bryce Hall says he does his best to stay out of influencer drama. However, sometimes the drama finds him, like when FaZe Jarvis leaked Addison Rae’s number.

It prompted a back and forth between them on social media, which ultimately drove Bryce to leak Jarvis’ number in retaliation.

The feud between them has more or less faded, and he’s kept out of trouble ever since. But unfortunately, it seems like he’s been roped into influencer drama yet again, and this time, it involves Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports.

Bryce Hall Drones
Instagram: Bryce Hall
It sounds like Bryce Hall has had enough of Dave Portnoy’s fascination with him.

It all started when Bryce posted a cryptic tweet about influencer drama in general. “I get second-hand embarrassment too much from some of the drama that these influencers are starting,” he wrote.

Nobody had any idea what he was talking about. It seemed a bit out of the blue since there wasn’t too much drama happening in the scene. So, most people didn’t think much of it.

However, hours later, he followed it up with a YouTube video titled, ‘A Message To My Biggest Fan,’ in which he calls out Dave Portnoy.

“Listen, Dave, I don’t have a problem with you,” he said. “You even said you wanted to mend our relationship in 2021. I mean, even if it just for views. Dave has mentioned me countless times, comparing me to Sid the Sloth from Ice Age and being as soft as tissue paper.”

“As you can tell, he’s a huge fan. Look how many times he’s mentioned me in a story without a single response. That’s a lot.” He pointed towards a pop-up picture that shows eight mentions in a single month.

“So, Dave, this is my message to you. If you want to be on the podcast so bad, maybe be stop talking sh*t about people half your age.”

Section begins at 4:35

Dave has posted twice on social media since the video was released. However, he hasn’t responded yet. Still, it’s only a matter of time before he sees the video if he hasn’t already.

It will be interesting to see if he responds at all and whether he will use it as a reason to invite Bryce onto the podcast and bury the hatchet once and for all.

xQc calls out Twitch fans for using his email in hilarious ways

Published: 31/Jan/2021 5:09

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
xqc twitch fans email troll
Twitter: xQc

xQc

xQc called out some fans who have been using his email to troll him by doing everything from ordering pizzas to signing him up to all kinds of services, including job finders.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel makes people laugh at the best of times. It’s often about the antics he gets up to in games. However, sometimes the joke is on him, like when he loses his marbles about something and goes on an epic rant.

Things were a little different this time, though. It started when he called out fans who have been using his email to do all kinds of shenanigans. But although it’s a serious issue, the way he explained the situation had his viewers in stitches.

xQc Female Twitch Streamers
xQc
xQc knows how to make his viewers laugh with a good story.

“Somebody made an account with my email at Dominos,” he said. “He’s ordering pizzas to his own house with his own credit card. I can see the whole thing.” It’s a pretty dumb thing to do. However. it’s nothing compared to the other things they’ve used his email for. 

“The next day… I’m subscribed to Job Finding with the name Big Schnoze,” he added. “Every [now and then] I get an email that says oh, hello… we found jobs in your area [at places like] Amazon.”

But that’s not all. Hilariously, they made inquiries with sexual health practices using the fake name, too. “Oh, hello Massive Schnozer,” he said, narrating the email. “We’ve heard you need help with your STDs or whatever. Dude, what the f**k is that?”

xQc was clearly frustrated with the situation. However, the way he explains it gives the impression that he sees the funny side in it, too. It almost sounded like a comedian telling a joke with good delivery and timing.

Still, as funny as it is, hopefully, it doesn’t lead to more fans using his email to do similar things. Otherwise, he might need to change it once and for all, and perhaps keep it a secret.