Pepe the Frog creator left baffled by Pepe emotes on Twitch

Published: 31/Jan/2021 12:00

by Luke Edwards
Feels Good Man film/Twitch

Pepe the Frog is one of the most widely-circulated memes ever, and a fixture of Twitch chat spam. When its creator, Matt Furie, discovered Pepes had become a fixture of Twitch chat, he was left rather confused.

Pepe the Frog is massive. Originally created by Matt Furie back in 2005 for a comic series called Boy’s Club, Pepe has spread from regular internet text memes to Twitch emotes.

On his January 30 stream, content creator TriHex – face of the “TriHard” emote – brought Furie onto his Twitch livestream as part of a discussion on the documentary Feels Good Man, which charts the creation and story of Pepe the Frog.

The discussion soon delved into how Pepes have become a huge part of Twitch culture, given the prominence of Pepe emotes in Twitch chat. Furie was left somewhat confused.

Pepe the frog
Reddit
Most streams ended up being flooded with Pepes. FeelsGoodMan.

During the stream, Furie was introduced to the use of Pepes in Twitch chat.

“It just seems everyone who’s saying that stuff is insane. No offense, I don’t see these images, I just see these words.”

Of course, Pepe emotes aren’t available in the vanilla form of Twitch, meaning they have to be viewed via a third-party browser extension, like BTTV or FrankerFaceZ. As Furie didn’t have that extension enabled, he was only seeing the raw text.

One of his producers then got confused by the existence of “MonkaW”, before a screengrab of a selection of Pepe emotes was brought up to provide an explanation.

Trihex had to reassure Furie that, given the controversial hijacking of Pepe in the past by certain political groups, this was merely a bit of fun with no hateful connotations.

PepeLaugh is one of the most popular Pepe emotes around.

Furie was clearly eager to learn more about a side of the internet that was completely new to him, and also endorsed the power expression the internet provides people.

He added: “What happened when we discovered the internet? We discovered people like to share things with each other. People like to share pictures and music with each other. People like to share their lives and feelings. That’s all cool.”

Either way, it was a great insight as to how bizarre and inaccessible Twitch culture can be to outsiders, especially considering Furie had unintentionally created a cornerstone of Twitch culture.

Kid Cudi fans not happy that he thanked Addison Rae for birthday message

Published: 31/Jan/2021 11:59 Updated: 31/Jan/2021 12:00

by Connor Bennett
Kid Cudi side-by-side with Addison Rae
Instagram: KidCudi/Addison Rae

A horde of Kid Cudi fans got pretty upset that he tweeted Addison Rae after the TikToker wished the hip hop star a happy birthday. 

The rise of TikTok has birthed a handful of new social media superstars – including Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Chase Hudson, Josh Richards, Bryce Hall, and many more.

Though, there is no one that is perhaps more polarizing than Addison Rae. The 20-year-old, who has previously been named as the highest-earning TikToker around, divides opinion no matter what she does.

It could be her hanging out with the Kardashians or wanting to play Minecraft with Dream, and some parts of social media immediately go bananas and start roasting her. 

Addison Rae looks at the camera
YouTube: Addison Rae
Addison has proven to be one of 2020’s most successful TikTokers.

Well, on January 30, she wished hip hop star turned actor Kid Cudi a happy birthday, and he quickly responded – thanking the TikToker for her well wishes.

That seemingly turned out to be a misstep for Cudi though, as many of his fans quickly responded, either angry that he’d responded or confused as to why he’d be tweeting Addison Rae. 

“She did it for the likes man,” tweeted one fan, while another asked if she could name five of his songs. 

Though, other responses didn’t beat around the bush and wanted him to take back the tweet. “Delete this,” replied many fans, while others posted responses along the lines of “not Addison” and “not her.”

However, not everyone was angered by Cudi’s post, and saw it as a bit of a positive, given that if Addison makes a TikTok to one of his tracks, he’ll benefit and gain a few new fans. 

Ultimately though, you can’t please everyone, and there’s always going to be someone who gets annoyed by a social media post. 

Had Cudi not responded, fans of Addison likely would have called him out for ignoring her, or something similar. It’s tough to win over everyone.