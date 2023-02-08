Groom in hysterics as bride gets pooped on by bird while delivering vows

A wedding videographer on TikTok captured the moment a bride was bombarded by bird poop – and her groom couldn’t stop laughing.

The bride and groom were enjoying a seaside wedding when they were interrupted by an uninvited guest during their vows.

In a TikTok video posted by their wedding videographer, chiolafilms, a bird flew overhead of the couple and left a nasty surprise on the bride’s shoulder.

Starting off her speech, the bride said: “The past year and a half, you have been working so hard to make sure we can build the home of our dreams.”

But her heartfelt words were interrupted, as she was bombarded with bird poop. “Did I just get s**t on?” the bride asked, unsure what the slimy substance was.

“I don’t know,” her groom replied, struggling to contain his laughter. He then wiped the guano off her shoulder, before she realized that it was in fact bird faeces.

“Oh my God. Are you kidding me? Yeah it s**t on me!” she exclaimed, before joining her groom in laughter as their amused family and friends watched on.

“It smells. It smells pretty bad!” her soon-to-be husband said, failing to hold back his chuckles.

TikTok users in the comments explained that a bird pooping on you is a sign of good luck in some cultures.

“I would be mortified if I was the bride,” one user said. “But a bird pooping on you is a sign of good luck in some cultures.”

“It is good luck! Unfortunate timing though,” another said, to which the videographer jokingly replied, “Lol it’s almost like the bird tried sabotaging their wedding.”

This is just the latest wedding-related video to take off on TikTok; previously, a bride called out her groom for watching sports during their wedding, sparking a debate.