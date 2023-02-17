What does Gemma Owen do now? Life after Love Island & Luca split explained

Love Island‘s Gemma Owen and Luca Bish were among the most popular in Season 8 – but what does Michael Owen’s daughter do now, after the show?

Gemma was always going to be one to watch from the eighth season of the UK show, given previous contestants with a claim to fame decided to mention it numerous times… Did you know Marcel Sommerville was in Blazin’ Squad?

The founder of OG Beachwear decided to match up with fishmonger Luca Bish and later, they decided to make things exclusive. After leaving Love Island, they announced they had made it official: boyfriend and girlfriend.

A lot has happened since then – so, what does Gemma Owen do now? Let’s take a look…

What does Gemma Owen do now?

Pretty Little Thing Gemma Owen’s PrettyLittleThing collection launched in 2022.

Since leaving Love Island, Gemma Owen has become a brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing, is a founder of a beachwear brand called OG Beachwear, and continues to be an international dressage rider.

She also released the ‘Gemma Owen Collection‘ for PLT in late 2022, with the following description: “Get ready to enter the new season in style with this edit, brought to you by our new brand ambassador, Gemma Owen.

“Inspired by her classic style, the Love Island runner-up is bringing you a range of show-stopping pieces that will have you looking and feeling confident all season long.”

Gemma Owen net worth

According to OK Magazine, Gemma is believed to have a net worth of over £1 million.

Have Gemma and Luca split? Life after Love Island

ITV Many Love Island fans have continued to follow both Luca and Gemma after the show.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish were seemingly one of the strongest couples in Love Island Season 8, though they decided to part ways weeks after the show ended.

The pair featured on Gemma’s YouTube channel a few times, with fans speculating they didn’t seem as close as they were in the villa.

Luca wasn’t very pleased about the way Gemma announced they had parted ways, saying in a post: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.”

Instagram: Gemma Owen Here’s the message Gemma Owen shared, announcing her and Luca were no longer an item.

Gemma broke the news on her Instagram story and later in December, opened up about the split in an interview with Goss.ie. She said: “These last few weeks, as going through any breakup, it’s not nice. It’s not a nice time.

“Having to deal with the press and other people’s opinions, and people thinking that they know what’s going on when they don’t, that’s been challenging. But overall, I’m doing ok. I’m getting through it and keeping busy.”

The pair are said to be friendly with each other since their parting, but it looks unlikely they will rekindle what they had on the ITV 2 show in the future.